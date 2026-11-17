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Who else was in the running to be the new 007?

Robert Pattinson, pictured here at the red carpet for the film Primetime (2026), was announced on Nov 16 as the new James Bond.

There’s a new 007 in town and the name’s Pattinson – Robert Pattinson.

After months of relentless bookmaker odds and speculation, Amazon MGM Studios ended the Hollywood guessing game on Nov 16 via the official 007 account on social media platform X.

Pattinson, who also plays the titular reclusive billionaire superhero in The Batman (2022), will succeed Daniel Craig – the longest-serving actor to play the famous fictional spy James Bond.

He will be the first Bond to serve in His Majesty’s Secret Service under King Charles III.

Teasing that Pattinson will usher in “a new era for one of cinema’s most celebrated characters,” the studio’s announcement makes the 40-year-old British actor the seventh big-screen Bond since the franchise launched in the 1960.

A dark-horse late entry into the casting race, Pattinson ultimately outmanoeuvred a crowded field of British heavyweights. While the new 007 gets fitted for his tuxedo, here is a look at other major “Bond-tenders” who nearly snagged the Licence to Kill.

Callum Turner

For nearly a year, British actor Callum Turner looked like the man to beat.

Known for his roles in the Fantastic Beasts series and Apple TV miniseries Masters Of The Air (2024), Turner was pegged as the front runner back in November 2025, even earning a public nod from former 007 Pierce Brosnan.

International men’s fashion magazine GQ in November hailed his “charisma up the wazoo” and “eyes that you could drown in” as “traits that would help him settle into playing the world’s best superspy”.

In an interview with Vanity Fair published on Nov 3, Brosnan said he admired all the actors in the running, but gave a warm mention to Turner, who played his angsty son in The Only Living Boy in New York (2017).

“Callum is someone I’ve worked with, and he’s so strong,” he said

Between marrying pop superstar Dua Lipa in May and holidaying at GoldenEye – Ian Fleming’s Jamaican estate where the Bond novels were penned – Turner practically auditioned off-screen, but it wasn’t quite enough to seal the deal.

Jack Lowden

If spycraft experience counted, Scottish actor Jack Lowden was easily the most qualified candidate on paper.

Having spent six years playing the bungling-yet-brilliant MI5 agent River Cartwright in Apple TV’s hit thriller Slow Horses, the two-time BAFTA winner had the espionage pedigree down pat.

He drew backing from co-star Gary Oldman, who admitted his “fingers (were) crossed” for Lowden, while British TV host Richard Osman sparked a media frenzy in August by calling him a “for definite” pick.

Lowden played it cool, brushing off the buzz, and will instead pivot to period romance as Mr Darcy in Netflix’s upcoming Pride And Prejudice adaptation.

Josh O’Connor

In a rare plot twist, English actor Josh O’Connor reportedly did not lose the Bond race – he walked away from it.

Known for his breakout turn in God’s Own Country (2017), playing a young Prince Charles in The Crown, and starring in Challengers (2024) and Wake Up Dead Man (2025), O’Connor made it all the way to the final round of screen tests.

However, according to The Daily Mail, he turned down the career-defining gig to “take some time out” in 2027.

Nicholas Hoult

As industry insiders whispered about three known finalists, rumours swirled around two mystery contenders kept strictly under wraps. One turned out to be Pattinson; the other was Superman (2025) star Nicholas Hoult.

In a brutal case of deja vu, it marks the second time Hoult has been pipped at the post by Pattinson, having previously lost out on the caped crusader role in The Batman (2022).

Known for offbeat turns like Emperor Peter III in the satirical Hulu series The Great, Hoult was praised by GQ for a “simmering darkness” built for staring down tech-billionaire villains and vodka martinis alike.

Alas, the Dark Knight has beaten him to the punch once again.