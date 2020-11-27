Where to chill

ONLINE EXTRAVAGANZA

DUA LIPA'S STUDIO 2054 LIVE STREAM

Fresh off her American Music Award win for best song in the pop/rock category for Don't Start Now, British pop star Dua Lipa is all set for her special live-stream event - dubbed Studio 2054 - this weekend.

Lipa will be performing songs from her latest album Future Nostalgia, its remix Club Future Nostalgia and her self-titled debut.

All the while, she will be moving through custom-built sets, roller discos and voguing ballrooms, accompanied by musicians, dancers, skaters, aerialists and acrobats.

She will also be joined by a host of superstar singers including Kylie Minogue, FKA Twigs, Bad Bunny and J. Balvin.

WHEN Tomorrow, 5 to 6pm ADMISSION Several tiers, starting at US$14.99 (S$20) for a live-stream ticket to US$47 for the ticket along with exclusive pre-show, behind-the-scenes footage and an invite to the virtual after-show party with Lipa and guest DJs on the decks INFO dualipa.co/2054-livestream

INDIAN FESTIVAL OF ARTS

TAALMENZ AT KALAA UTSAVAM

The Esplanade Annexe Studio is welcoming small audiences of up to 41 people to experience socially distanced live music performances as part of its Indian festival of arts, Kalaa Utsavam.

This weekend, contemporary fusion act TaalMenz will reinterpret popular Tamil and Hindi songs with original arrangements and new compositions, drawing on their roots in Carnatic and Hindustani music, as well as folk, Latin jazz, soul and blues influences.

WHERE Esplanade Annexe Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive WHEN Tomorrow, 6 and 8pm

ADMISSION $15 via Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg). Seats at level 1 are sold in pairs only, while seats at level 2 are sold as single seats only, with limited seats available INFO www.esplanade.com/kalaautsavam

WITH HONOURS

MUSEUM OF POP CULTURE HONOURS ALICE IN CHAINS

American grunge music pioneers Alice in Chains will be honoured with a Founder's Award by Seattle's Museum of Pop Culture, along with a live-streamed concert featuring not only the band, but also tribute performances by a slew of rock greats such as Metallica, Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan and Korn.

The event will be simulcast on the museum's Facebook page (facebook.com/MoPOPSeattle) and Amazon Music's Twitch channel (twitch.tv/amazonmusic).

WHEN Wednesday, 10am ADMISSION Free INFO RSVP at www.mopop.org/foundersaward