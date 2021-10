NEW YORK • Chelsea Monroe-Cassel is developing a recipe for a dish whose traditional version she will never be able to taste, and whose place of origin she will never be able to visit - Plomeek soup, a staple on the fictional planet Vulcan.

In writing The Star Trek Cookbook, out in March next year, she has spent hours watching old episodes and movies from her home in West Windsor, Vermont, trying to deduce what might be in the reddish soup.