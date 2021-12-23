What took place before The Matrix Resurrections

In The Matrix (1999), concepts in philosophy and software engineering become characters who argue, fight, fall in love, create families and die.

Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves) is an unhappy office drone in an unnamed city. By night, he is the notorious hacker Neo, a white-collar criminal whose activities gain the attention of men who would define the two sides of the human-machine war - Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne), head of a team of human fighters, and Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving), a computer program who polices the simulation known as The Matrix.