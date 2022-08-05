Friyay! What to watch

COMICS TO SCREEN

THE SANDMAN

Premieres on Netflix today The live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's beloved comic-book series of the same name follows Dream (Tom Sturridge with Kirby Howell-Baptiste), who seeks to restore order to his kingdom of Dreaming after escaping from a long captivity under black magic occultists.

The dark fantasy series boasts a stellar cast - including Game Of Thrones' (2011 to 2019) Gwendoline Christie and Charles Dance, who play the fallen angel Lucifer and Roderick Burgess, Dream's kidnapper, respectively.

Also starring are English actress Jenna Coleman, known for playing Clara Oswald in several seasons of science-fiction series Doctor Who (1963 to present); prominent English comedian Stephen Fry; and American actor Mark Hamill of Star Wars (1977 to 2019) fame, who has a voice role.

DRAMA

SHOPLIFTERS (M18)

121 minutes, limited screenings at The Projector

This Japanese film is director Hirokazu Kore-eda's most highly decorated film to date, nabbing Cannes Film Festival's highest honour - the Palme d'Or - in 2018.

Much like his latest work Broker, which is in cinemas now, Shoplifters is a tale of family in unexpected places.

After a regular shoplifting session, Osamu (Lily Franky) and his son come across a young girl in the freezing cold and take her home.

Osamu's wife (Sakura Ando) is initially reluctant to shelter the girl, but eventually warms to and showers maternal love on her. The family, while battered by poverty, is loving and happy until an incident forces secrets to the surface.

HOME-GROWN FARE

SINGAPORE, NOW STREAMING

Netflix

Celebrate National Day by binge-watching locally made films and television shows on Netflix.

Catch movies such as Jack Neo comedies Money No Enough (1998) and I Not Stupid (2002), as well as critically acclaimed films like Anthony Chen's Ilo Ilo (2013, above).

Get a taste of Singapore history with long-running series like Growing Up (1996 to 2001) and Channel 8 dramas such as Stepping Out (1999) and Tofu Street (1996).

There is also a selection of local horror titles, including Kelvin Tong's The Maid (2005) and selected episodes of Incredible Tales (2004 to 2017).

Jan Lee

CONCERT

SINGAPORE CHINESE ORCHESTRA HOME AND ABROAD

Five Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) musicians will perform in Germany with Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra under the baton of acclaimed Singaporean conductor Wong Kah Chun.

The performance tomorrow, which is part of the Klassik Open Air annual series of concerts, is expected to draw an audience of more than 30,000. It will also be live-streamed online and on the Bayerischer Rundfunk (Bavarian Radio).

The SCO quintet comprises percussionist Benjamin Boo, Lee Jun Cheng on dizi (Chinese flute), Ma Huan on yangqin, Tan Manman on huqin and Zhang Yin on pipa.

As part of its Germany tour, the quintet will also celebrate Singapore's National Day with a performance at the Singapore Embassy in Berlin on Monday.

Wong will return to Singapore to conduct the full SCO of more than 80 musicians on Aug 20 in the concert, Kahchun Wong & SCO.

The programme will include Chinese composer Tan Dun's Fire Ritual and Pictures In An Exhibition, composed originally by Russia's Modest Mussorgsky and orchestrated by Wong into a sinfonia concertante for Chinese instruments and Chinese orchestra.

WHERE Klassik Open Air live stream at str.sg/waBa; Kahchun Wong & SCO at SCO Concert Hall, 7 Shenton Way

MRT Online/Tanjong Pagar

WHEN Tomorrow, 8pm Germany time, 2am Singapore time (Klassik Open Air); Aug 20, 7.30pm (Kahchun Wong & SCO)

ADMISSION $38 to $68 for Kahchun Wong & SCO from www.sistic.com.sg/events/ kahchun0822

INFO sco.com.sg

THEATRE

FAT KIDS ARE HARDER TO KIDNAP

Back in their 14th year, How Drama's comedy skits will mine the headlines for humour, from chicken shortages to Parliamentary untruth.

The show features 31 bite-size sketches in an hour, the order of which is decided on the spot by the audience - which will be at full capacity for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

How Drama is also tying up with home-grown distillery Compendium Spirits to take over the bar at theatre Wild Rice @ Funan.

WHERE Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre, Wild Rice @ Funan, Level 4, 107 North Bridge Road

MRT City Hall

WHEN Next Thursday, 7.30pm; Aug 12 and 15, 3, 7.30 and 9.30pm

ADMISSION $35 from fatkids2022.peatix.com

INFO www.howdrama.com

EXHIBITION

SOJOURNS

This exhibition by Confluence Art Space brings together works by artists from Singapore's iconic Ten Men Group, who in the 1960s and 1970s went on field trips to the region, taking inspiration from locales such as Java and Bali.

Among the 17 works are six never-before-seen paintings of Bali and Cambodia's Angkor Wat by Cultural Medallion recipient Lim Tze Peng; a batik scene of the Singapore River by Seah Kim Joo; and a nude by another Cultural Medallion recipient, Tan Choh Tee. Also included is a rare surviving oil by the group's leader, Yeh Chi Wei, as well as works by pioneer female artists Lai Foong Moi (above, Kampong Life, 1970s) and Chen Cheng Mei.

WHERE Confluence Art Space, 02-29 Havelock 2, 2 Havelock Road

MRT Chinatown

WHEN Till Aug 31, Wednesdays to Sundays, 1 to 6pm; Mondays, Tuesdays and public holidays by appointment. The gallery will be open to the public next Monday and Tuesday

ADMISSION Free

INFO www.facebook.com/confluenceartspace

Olivia Ho