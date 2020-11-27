What to watch

FAMILY DRAMA

FALLING

R21/113 minutes/Now showing

With this film, Viggo Mortensen, the Danish-American actor, poet, painter and publisher, adds screenwriter, director and soundtrack musician to his lengthy resume.

Luckily, the work bears no trace of a man who has spread himself too thin - it is a mature exploration of the complexities involved in taking care of an elderly person who is hard to love.

Lance Henriksen, the 80-year-old actor who broke through as the android Bishop in the science-fiction thriller Aliens (1986), is terrifying as Willis, a farmer stricken with dementia. His son, John (Mortensen), has taken him into the home he shares with husband Eric (Terry Chen) and daughter Monica (Gabby Velis).

Mortensen has created a memorable villain in Willis, a flinty individualist who has alienated anyone who ever cared for him. He would be easy to hate if not for Henriksen giving glimpses of the frightened, fragile man beneath.

WINNING SHORT FILMS

VIDDSEE JUREE AWARDS SINGAPORE 2020

Short video site Viddsee gave the animation piece The Kitchlets the Gold award at the recent Juree Awards, its annual national short-film competition.

Made by Singaporean Clarisse Chua, it tells the story of Mina, a single woman whose flat is shared with house spirits, the Kitchlets. When she is happy, they are nourished by her positive emotions. But when she is down, they starve.

Chua studied character animation at the California Institute of the Arts and is now a story artist at Skydance Animation.

INFO Watch all nominated and other out-of-competition films for free at bit.ly/3nTHFUx

WATCH ONLINE

28TH ISRAEL VIRTUAL FILM FESTIVAL

This year's edition of the long-running festival is going online with free viewing.

One highlight is the drama-comedy Peaches And Cream (2019, NC16, 92 minutes), which was written, directed by and stars Gur Bentwich.

He plays Zuri, a once-important film-maker plagued by doubt on the opening night of his new picture.

Over the course of a night, the panic-stricken artist ricochets across the city, seeking love and affirmation from friends, lovers and bewildered strangers.

Log in and watch soon from Dec 3, as the films can be streamed only a limited number of times.

WHERE The Projector Plus (theprojector.sg/israelfilmfest) WHEN Dec 3 to 13 ADMISSION Free with account set-up at plus.theprojector.sg/signup