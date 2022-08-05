Friyay! What to listen to

FESTIVAL

MAJULAH BLOCK PARTY

Youth festival Majulah Block Party, which takes place over two Saturdays, kicked off last Saturday and featured acts like singer, songwriter and producer Shye.

Tomorrow, the performing line-up includes rising names from the home-grown hip-hop and R&B scene - such as rapper AE$OP CA$H and R&B singer Feez, as well as artistes under music labels HVT Entertainment, Allure Records and Dreamfellas Asia.

AE$OP CA$H and Feez appeared on the collaborative track Don't Wanna Go, which was released in March.

There are also food pop-ups and discussion panels by music industry professionals. The event will end with a hip-hop after-party with music helmed by DJ Hanif.

The festival is part of the National Youth Council's Youth Month celebrations.

WHERE *Scape, 2 Orchard Link

MRT Somerset

WHEN Tomorrow, 2 to 11.30pm

ADMISSION Free with registration at bit.ly/3vYZ7Of

POP/ELECTRONIC/R&B

RENAISSANCE

Beyonce

Rating: 4/5

Beyonce's decision to remove a derogatory term for disabled people from Heated, a song on her new album, might be hogging the headlines.

But the controversy aside, Renaissance, her seventh album, is a gem. A love letter to the evolution of dance music, it covers a lot of ground but is still a cohesive collection.

There is an overarching sense of liberation throughout the 16 tracks, which often bleed into one another.

Move and Heated follow each other and are driven by Afrobeat rhythms. Move features Nigerian singer Tems and Jamaican icon Grace Jones.

Lead single Break My Soul pays tribute to house music's black origins, while All Up In Your Mind flirts with hyperpop, a relatively new sub-genre.

Beyonce's distinctive voice is impeccable as always, and she shines especially on soul jazz number Plastic Off The Sofa and electro-funk banger Virgo's Groove.

CONCERTS

SING AGAIN THE SONGS OF SINGAPORE AND THE MORE WE GET TOGETHER

Singer Dick Lee leads a host of home-grown music talent in Sing Again The Songs Of Singapore, a heartland concert that is part of Our Tampines Hub's celebrations for National Day, as well as the community and lifestyle destination's fifth anniversary. The show, which takes place at Our Tampines Hub on Sunday, will be hosted by entertainment veteran Najip Ali and feature singers Dawn Wong, Shabir, Miss Lou and Izat Ibrahim.

On National Day, the venue's Town Square will host The More We Get Together, featuring acts such as rapper Yung Raja, rock veterans Moliano In Rock, indie band The Fast Colors and folk-pop duo The Freshman.

WHERE Our Tampines Hub, 1 Tampines Walk

MRT Tampines

WHEN Sunday, 7.30pm; next Tuesday, 4pm

ADMISSION Free for The More We Get Together. For Sing Again The Songs Of Singapore, register for and redeem tickets at Our Tampines Hub's customer service counter on level 1.