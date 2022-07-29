Friyay! What to listen to

CONCERT THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY

Last staged in Singapore in 2017, The Simon & Garfunkel Story is returning for a two-night run at the Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands.

The concert chronicles the journey of American folk-rock duo Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their success as one of the best-selling music groups of the 1960s to their dramatic split in 1970. It features actors Adam Dickinson (as Simon) and Cameron Potts (as Garfunkel).

Using state-of-the-art video projection, photos and original film footage, the show also features a live band performing hits such as Bridge Over Troubled Water.

WHERE Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

MRT Bayfront

WHEN Aug 5 and 6, 8pm

ADMISSION $65 to $165 from Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

POP

THE PASSIVE AUDIENCE

Penny Tai

Rating: 4/5

It has been six years since Malaysian singer-songwriter Penny Tai's last album, Thief (2016), and fans have missed her soulful, buttery voice.

Her new work The Passive Audience - packed with many of the emotional ballads for which she is known - is worth the wait.

In the guitar-backed title track, Tai sings about how a partner is so overly sensitive and neglectful that one is relegated to being a "passive audience member" in a relationship. Another number, Farce, bemoans a deceitful relationship marked by crocodile tears and insincere words.

The songs are not all doom and gloom. Breezier numbers such as Thanks To You show appreciation for small joys and the people in one's life. Tai wrote the song, which has sweet lyrics and a gentle melody, as a gift of gratitude to her fans.

ANNIVERSARY VARIETY SHOW

SHOW IN CELEBRATION OF 25TH YEAR OF HONG KONG'S HANDOVER

On July 1, 1997, Hong Kong was returned to China by the British. To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the occasion, a grand variety show was broadcast on the YouTube page of Radio Television Hong Kong on July 2 this year.

The highlights included Hong Kong superstar Jackie Chan belting out Force Of China, accompanied by Chinese drums and martial arts performers; as well as Hong Kong stars Andy Lau, Nicholas Tse and William Chan performing Chinese People, backed by the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra.

To watch the show on YouTube, go to bit.ly/3S5Pneb