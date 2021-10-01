What to do

TEMPOH - ORKESTAR TRIO & DJANGAT

A commission by the Esplanade, music performance Tempoh was scheduled to be one of the highlights of Pesta Raya, the art centre's annual Malay arts festival in June. It was cancelled due to tightened Covid-19 measures.

A collaboration between musicians from Singaporean group OrkeStar Trio (Ismahairie Putra Ishak, Riduan Zalani and Alhafiz Jamat) and Indonesian group Djangat, it will now be staged as part of the Esplanade's Pentas series of performances.

The multimedia concert blends traditional, folk and sacred music and is directed by National Arts Council Young Artist Award recipient Irfan Kasban.

WHERE Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive WHEN Oct 8 to 10, various times ADMISSION $30 from Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to www.sistic.com.sg) INFO bit.ly/2ZxZOQX

PESTA JAZZ: A JAZZY CELEBRATION OF MALAY SONGS

Ramli Sarip might be known as Singapore's godfather of rock music, but for this show, he will be singing jazz.

The concert will see the Jazz Association (Singapore) Orchestra, led by music director Jeremy Monteiro, and guest singers such as Ramli take on jazz renditions of evergreen Malay tunes. These range from classics such as P. Ramlee's Getaran Jiwa to children's song Enjit Enjit Semut.

Other guests include veteran pop singer Rahimah Rahim, who started out in the 1960s singing with her father, jazz singer Rahim Hamid.

Also joining are two younger singers in the jazz scene, Rudy Djoe and Siti Nur Iman.

WHERE Capitol Theatre, 17 Stamford Road; Jazz Association (Singapore)'s Facebook page and YouTube channel WHEN Tomorrow, 8pm ADMISSION $58 or $38 in venue; free online INFO www.jazzassociation.sg/upcoming-events

HIP-HOP/POP/ ROCK

MONTERO

Lil Nas X

Rating: 4/5

Montero, the debut album by American rapper, singer-songwriter and social media savant Lil Nas X, has been a long time coming. It comes three years after he blew up the charts with rap/country crossover hit Old Town Road.

He has had a few other major hit singles since then, some of which, such as Montero (Call Me By Your Name) and Industry Baby, are included in the album.

Still, it is a joy to discover that those early singles are but a hint of the breadth of his musicality.

As earnest as he is flamboyant, the songs on this 15-track release run the gamut from trap and R&B to power ballads and stadium rock. They are tied together by his knack for fetching hooks and sense of Technicolor fun.

While there are star cameos from the likes of English singer Elton John and American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus, the spotlight never wavers from the man himself, and Montero cements Lil Nas X's place in the new pantheon of pop stars.