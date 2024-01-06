What’s your Roman Empire? Explaining the memes, trends and slangs to know in 2024

SINGAPORE – What’s your “Roman Empire”? What about your “beige flags”? And why is that one picture of American actor-comedian Kevin James everywhere on Twitter and Instagram?

In the age of social media, memes, viral trends and new slang are birthed every day. Some are fleeting, one-off jokes, while others stay in the lexicon, gain permanence and become part of the language of the Internet.

If one is unfamiliar, it can feel awfully foreign, particularly so as social media and the Internet have changed over the years.

Dr Jeremy Sng, a lecturer in the School of Social Sciences at Nanyang Technological University, notes that memes in the past were mostly images or short comic strips. But with TikTok and Instagram Reels, short videos have taken off, allowing people to express themselves in new ways.

“You can add audio to your videos and there are songs, soundbites or even just sounds that are taken and used in different contexts that give it humour,” he says.

Dr Sng, whose research focuses on the psychological and behavioural outcomes of media use, adds: “Even though the format of memes has evolved into the audio and video space, the things that are made into memes are more or less the same.

“It’s often people poking fun at famous or rich people, for example, the coronation of King Charles, or related to pop culture, like memes about Taylor Swift or Barbenheimer. Or it is about the everyday struggles that people can relate to, such as the recent goods and services tax increase in Singapore.”

Mr Shawn Soh, a content creator (@plantbro_) and part-time visual communications lecturer at Lasalle College of the Arts, says: “Memes that blow up always have humour and a sense of light-heartedness to them.”

The 37-year-old, who has 156,000 followers on Instagram and 93,700 followers on TikTok, adds: “They are also often a means for people to describe or express themselves, share their interests or quirks, and show off what is unique about them.

“It is like a social media conversation starter. Memes are for us to be connected to one another and to see something and go, ‘Oh I relate to this, this is so me’.”

Here are eight viral memes, trends and new lingo to know in the new year.

1. Roman Empire