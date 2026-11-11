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A guide to what ARMY can enjoy at Sentosa, Singapore’s largest BTS The City Arirang precinct

The nearly 10m-long BTS THE CITY ARIRANG giant inflatable at Palawan Beach anchors the festivities on Sentosa.

SINGAPORE – Come December, Sentosa will become the single largest integrated stop for BTS The City Arirang Singapore, as Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) and Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) collaborate to roll out an immersive celebration across the island.

From Dec 18 to 20 at Sentosa, fans can look forward to a 1,500-strong drone light show at the BTS The City Arirang Rave & Drone Party. Local K-pop DJ and Waterbomb Singapore performer DJ Raw will keep the energy going after dark. The drone show, presented in partnership with Visa, will light up the skies of Palawan Beach to BTS music.

General Admission costs $30, and General Admission Plus, which is pegged to the Lounge Bundle , costs $45. A Lounge Bundle for 10 guests costs $980. Visa cardholders get 10% off.

On display from Dec 4 to 31, a nearly 10m BTS The City Arirang giant inflatable at Palawan Beach anchors the beachside festivities, with tents, tables and DJ sets offering fans a sun-soaked celebration by day. The inflatable is done in pixel art and sits off the coast of Palawan Beach.

Then there is the BTS The City Arirang Run on Dec 12, which takes 5,000 runners on a 3km route at Palawan Green, complete with exclusive race pack items that include T-shirts, bags and swimming floats.

Early-bird tickets cost $50 and standard tickets cost $77, with 5% off for Visa cardholders. Five Photo Points featuring convex-mirror walls and surfboards, located from Central Beach Bazaar to Palawan Green, are free to visit.

Over at RWS from Dec 16 to 22, the official BTS The City Arirang Fan Village will boast mission-based team challenges and immersive Play, Taste and Beauty zones, held at Resorts World Convention Centre from 11am to 10pm. Admission costs $10 and includes a $10 gift voucher that can be redeemed within the village.

Exclusive themed gift boxes are redeemable at the official BTS The City Arirang Fan Village with select purchases, while stocks last. PHOTO: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA

ARMY can also get their adrenaline pumping with BTS The City Arirang Night Out at Universal Studios Singapore (USS) on Dec 21. The after-dark party features South Korean DJ sensation DJ Jagi spinning BTS hits, access to selected rides, fan games, a high-energy dance showcase and BTS The City Arirang Fireworks which will go off at 8pm on selected nights from Dec 4 to Jan 2.

Tickets start from $58. Early-bird group tickets, which come with a reusable cup or a packable carrier, start from $116 for two and also include a $5 meal voucher per person.

Fans can also catch the BTS The City Arirang Lightscape at USS which runs nightly from 7.30pm from Dec 4 to Jan 3, a projection mapping that illuminates the Revenge of the Mummy facade with themed content.

The Revenge of the Mummy facade is illuminated as part of BTS THE CITY ARIRANG Night Out at Universal Studios Singapore. PHOTO: RESORTS WORLD SENTOSA

Entry to the Fan Village is complimentary for USS ticket holders visiting between Dec 16 and 22, USS Season Pass holders, BTS The City Arirang Night Out ticket holders and RWS hotel guests.

“The island-wide fan activation presents a unique opportunity for Sentosa to welcome fans from around the world by transforming the island into the largest single stop of BTS The City Arirang Singapore,” said Michael Ma, assistant chief executive of SDC’s business and digital technology group.

“As the home of the official BTS The City Arirang Fan Village, Resorts World Sentosa is proud to be where fans come together to celebrate a shared passion that transcends borders and languages,” added Lena Lee, executive vice-president of attractions and destination experience at RWS.

Info: For more information about BTS The City Arirang Singapore at Sentosa, go to www.sentosa.com.sg/btsthecityarirangsg. For the Resorts World Sentosa events, go to www.rwsentosa.com/en/events/bts-the-city-arirang-sg.