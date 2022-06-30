Westworld 4 cast takes to heart warning about AI

In Los Angeles
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

With researchers in Tokyo recently announcing that they have developed a robotic finger covered in living human skin - able to bend and even heal - the series Westworld (2016 to present) is starting to look a lot less like science fiction.

And the show's creators and cast get chills down their spines whenever they hear of yet another development narrowing the gap between reality and their Emmy-winning show, which imagines a future where androids have become sentient and can pass for human beings.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 30, 2022, with the headline Westworld 4 cast takes to heart warning about AI. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top