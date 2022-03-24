West Side Story star invited to present at Oscars after backlash

LOS ANGELES • Following a backlash over the revelation that West Side Story lead actress Rachel Zegler was not invited to the Oscars, its organisers have asked her to be a presenter at the ceremony to be held on Sunday night.

According to an exclusive report from entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, Zegler, 20, is currently shooting a live-action remake of Snow White in London, but the filming schedule will be rearranged for her to fly to Los Angeles for the awards.

An Internet firestorm broke over the weekend when Zegler posted a series of photos on her Instagram account, writing: "A quarter of the year well spent."

In the comments section, a fan wrote: "Can't wait to see what you'll be wearing on Oscar night."

Zegler then responded with: "I'm not invited, so sweatpants and my boyfriend's flannel."

The fact that the star of an Oscar Best Picture nominee was not invited sparked outrage, especially as Zegler was seen as the public face of West Side Story, which is up for seven awards.

These include Best Director for film-maker Steven Spielberg, although Zegler was not nominated for her role as Maria Vasquez in the remake. She later tweeted on Sunday: "We live in such unprecedented times and a lot of work behind the scenes goes into making movie magic happen.

"That goes for film productions (like the one I am so lucky to be currently shooting in London) and awards shows alike. Let's all just respect the process and I'll get off my phone."

Now that the process has worked and the star is headed to the Oscars, her original post has attracted fresh comments from triumphant fans.

One of them wrote: "Less than a week to get your dress. Congratulations on being a presenter."