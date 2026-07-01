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Welcome to New York’s Madison Square Garden: A look at Taylor Swift’s rumoured wedding venue

The Madison Square Garden is a frequent and lively concert venue, hosting all the big names from the Rolling Stones to Madonna to hometown hero Billy Joel.

NEW YORK – New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden, the apparent venue for pop sensation Taylor Swift’s weekend wedding to NFL superstar Travis Kelce, is a storied arena that has hosted memorable basketball and hockey clashes, celebrity weddings and even a Nazi rally.

Here is what to know about the Manhattan fixture locals universally refer to as “MSG”.

Dubbed “The World’s Most Famous Arena”, the 20,000-seat venue is the home of the New York Knicks, the most recent NBA champions, as well as the New York Rangers ice hockey team.

It is a frequent and lively concert venue, hosting all the big names from the Rolling Stones to Madonna to hometown hero Billy Joel, who staged a record-breaking 10-year residency of monthly shows that ended in 2024.

Swift herself has packed out the venue – often known simply as “The Garden” – on several occasions, notably in 2011 during her Speak Now World Tour.

It is also used by Democrats and Republicans alike for political conventions and events: Marilyn Monroe famously performed her legendary rendition of Happy Birthday for then president John F. Kennedy at a 1962 fundraiser.

A wedding here would not be a first: funk and soul star Sly Stone tied the knot at MSG in 1974, bringing thousands of fans and guests with him to exchange vows with actor Kathy Silva.

But the Garden is also forever associated with an infamous 1930s Nazi assembly held at its former location, not far from the present-day iteration.

Some 20,000 US-based Nazi sympathisers gathered under the banner of “Americanisation”, denouncing Jewish “conspiracies” and then president Franklin D. Roosevelt, sparking fierce counter-protests outside.

The 1939 rally was complete with eagles, Nazi insignia and Hitler salutes.

Located above a busy mainline railway station, MSG is slap bang in the beating heart of tourist and commercial Manhattan.

Security and crowd control measures at the Garden spark epic traffic snarls, like when US President Donald Trump, a native New Yorker, attended the third game of the NBA Finals between the Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

The neighbourhood was equally inconvenienced when Trump hosted a rally in 2024 ahead of the presidential election that propelled the Republican back into the White House. The gathering was marred by a warm-up comedian who told racist jokes and was widely condemned.

Absolute secrecy

Security is expected to be tight for the weekend nuptials between Swift and Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl champion, with a slew of A-list celebrities – all of whom will reportedly be required to sign non-disclosure agreements – expected to be in attendance.

Preparations for the event have been conducted in the utmost secrecy, with top reporters from the usually staid New York Times forced to sleuth through local hotels for hints of the guest list.

National Guard troops have been spotted in the vicinity of the venue in recent days, a not uncommon sight under a state-level deployment to secure major venues and transit hubs in the Big Apple.

MSG’s owners have courted controversy by aggressively using facial recognition technology to detect and exclude not only lawyers who have sued the company – but all of their colleagues too.

The firm’s colourful owner James Dolan, who has clashed with New York’s leftist Mayor Zohran Mamdani, has said through his company that “litigation creates an inherently adversarial environment”. AFP