Welcome to a new episode in podcast wars
Tech giants such as Amazon and Spotify are pumping big money into podcasting, turning the space dominated by indie content creators into a new media battleground
With the streaming-video market reaching saturation, podcasts have become the hot new battleground for technology giants.
Spotify, Amazon and Apple are betting on audio as the next big growth frontier and jockeying for position in a multi-million-dollar race to buy up podcasting businesses and talent.