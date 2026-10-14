‘We survived’: Actress Yvonne Lim throws party celebrating end of PSLE

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Local actress Yvonne Lim threw a party to celebrate the end of the PSLE season, which ended on Sept 30.

SINGAPORE – PSLE is over, and for many Singaporean pupils and parents, that also means it is time to put the pencils down and kick back, even if just for a while.

Local actress Yvonne Lim was one such parent, and she decided to throw a party to celebrate the end of the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) season, which concluded on Sept 30.

Her son AJ, who turns 12 in December, was one of the tens of thousands of pupils in Singapore who sat the PSLE in 2026. Lim also has a nine-year-old daughter, Alexa, with her husband Alex Tien, a 47-year-old businessman and former member of Taiwanese boy band B.A.D.

“Decided to throw a ‘We Survived PSLE’ party to celebrate and recognise all the effort and hard work the kids (ahem also the parents) have put in over the years,” Lim wrote on social media on Oct 11.

“It’s a milestone for them but more than anything, I hope they will look back and remember the friendships, laughter and good memories that came with this chapter.”

She added: “Although… judging by the celebration, I think we parents were even MORE relieved and excited than the kids. We made it too!!!”

The 50-year-old actress shared a video of herself preparing food for the party and snippets of the celebrations.

“And of course, it just wouldn’t feel right if I didn’t cook,” she wrote. “My signature Lu Rou Fan (braised pork rice), Yong Tau Foo soup, homemade guacamole and corn ribs... because feeding people is always part of my love language.”

She also paid tribute to Tien and the children’s godparent for keeping the children entertained at the pool.

“As the saying goes… Study Hard, Play Hard,” she wrote.

Lim was based in Taiwan for 10 years before moving back to Singapore in 2025.

She received the All-Time Favourite Artiste award at the Star Awards in 2025 after winning her 10th award for Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes the previous year.

She appeared in local TV series The Grind, Timeless Moment and No Other Way in 2026, and will be starring in the upcoming drama Indebted.