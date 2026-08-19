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‘We just did a lot of running together’: Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor on The End Of Oak Street

Ewan McGregor (left) and Anne Hathaway in The End Of Oak Street.

LOS ANGELES – Between them, Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor have done just about every movie genre.

But playing a suburban couple battling dinosaurs in their backyard is a first for both.

In the science-fiction thriller The End Of Oak Street, now showing in Singapore cinemas, the pair play the unhappily married Denise and Greg Platt, who live a life of quiet desperation in 1980s Michigan.

But they and their two children are forced to run, hide and fight for survival when a cosmic event transports the whole neighbourhood back to a prehistoric time millions of years ago – and their quiet street is invaded by killer dinosaurs.

At the Los Angeles premiere in early August, the actors say they were drawn to both the surprising premise of the story and the way it is anchored in a family drama.

Hathaway says it stands out from other movies she has done, which include the superhero blockbuster The Dark Knight Rises (2012), sci-fi adventure Interstellar (2014) and rom-coms such as The Idea Of You (2024).

“This movie has such a fantastical premise and, normally, when a premise like this comes along, it tends to maybe feel a little bit silly or more comedic,” says the 43-year-old American actress.

But The End Of Oak Street’s American writer-director David Robert Mitchell (It Follows, 2014; Under The Silver Lake, 2018) “wanted us to ground it in real human emotion”.

“So the chance to entertain audiences while also feeling really fulfilled as an actor – that was something I was excited about.”

Ewan McGregor (left) and Anne Hathaway in The End Of Oak Street. PHOTO: WBEI

The family element appealed to McGregor as well.

“I haven’t done so many action films because, generally, they don’t really speak to me,” says the 55-year-old Scotsman, who played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars prequel films (1999 to 2005).

“But this one is a story about a family. And David did such a good job of writing a real family with real issues and secrets – and a bit of dysfunctionality – that I was just drawn to that.

“And then when I turned the page and there were dinosaurs running around, I was totally surprised,” adds the star, who made his name with the 1996 black comedy Trainspotting.

McGregor reveals that he had always hoped to work with Hathaway, and wondered if they might some day do a musical together, given that he starred in Moulin Rouge! (2001) and she won an Oscar for Les Miserables (2012).

“We were both in musicals and I always thought, maybe we’d end up doing something together like that.

“But we didn’t get to do any music in this – we just did a lot of running together,” he jokes.

“But it was nice,” says McGregor, who has a five-year-old son with his wife, American actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead, 41, and four children aged 15 to 30 from a previous marriage.

The End Of Oak Street arrives at an exceptionally busy time for Hathaway: She has five films out in 2026, and is expecting her third child with her American jewellery designer husband Adam Shulman, 45, with whom she has two sons, aged 10 and six.

“There is a lot going on,” says Hathaway, beaming as she turns heads in a belly-baring Prabal Gurung halter and low-rise jeans.

Anne Hathaway (left) and Ewan McGregor at the premiere of The End Of Oak Street in Los Angeles on Aug 9. PHOTO: REUTERS

She expresses relief that her three movies earlier in 2026 were well-received – especially the fantasy epic The Odyssey and comedy sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2, which both topped the box office.

“Thankfully, two of the movies have done unbelievably well – and one movie was very well-respected,” says the star, the latter a reference to the psychological drama Mother Mary, which struggled commercially.

“And now we’ve got this one, which is just so much fun.

“It’s a family horror movie, which I’ve never had the opportunity to be a part of,” says Hathaway, who next appears in psychological thriller Verity in October.

But should she encounter dinosaurs in real life, she does not like her chances of survival.

“I’m probably not going to be great at it if a dinosaur ever breaks down the wall,” she says.

“But I did appreciate that the movie suggests that with the right family – and just enough rage and adrenaline – you might be able to survive.”

The End Of Oak Street is showing in Singapore cinemas.