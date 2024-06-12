‘We have to top ourselves’: House Of The Dragon creator on high expectations for Season 2

LOS ANGELES – Imagine you are a writer or producer on House Of The Dragon, the latest television adaptation of the work of beloved American fantasy author George R.R. Martin.

And three weeks before the new season of your show airs – starting June 17, on HBO and HBO Go – he writes an essay saying almost all screen adaptations of books are worse than the source material.

In a scathing May 24 post on his blog titled The Adaptation Tango, the 75-year-old – whose fantasy epic A Song Of Ice And Fire was turned into the Emmy-winning Game Of Thrones (2011 to 2019) and its prequel, House Of The Dragon (2022 to present) – did not mention either show by name.

But he wrote: “Everywhere you look, there are more screenwriters and producers eager to take great stories and ‘make them their own’.

“It does not seem to matter whether the source material was written by Stan Lee, Charles Dickens, Ian Fleming, Roald Dahl, Ursula K. Le Guin, J.R.R. Tolkien, Mark Twain, Raymond Chandler, Jane Austen, or… well, anyone.”

“No matter how major a writer it is, no matter how great the book, there always seems to be someone on hand who thinks he can do better, eager to take the story and ‘improve’ on it,” says Martin, who in 2022 told The New York Times he had been kept “out of the loop” by the creators of the last four seasons of the Game Of Thrones series.

“They never make it better, though. Nine hundred ninety-nine times out of a thousand, they make it worse,” adds Martin, before praising the historical drama Shogun (2024 to present), adapted from a book by James Clavell, as the rare exception.

In a Zoom interview on June 4, The Straits Times asked House Of The Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal what he made of Martin’s comments.

The 44-year-old American writer-producer laughs awkwardly and dances around the question.