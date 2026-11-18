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We Are All Strangers co-stars Yeo Yann Yann (left) and Andi Lim are heading to the 2026 Golden Horse Awards in Taipei.

SINGAPORE – In the weeks before filming began on local writer-director Anthony Chen’s We Are All Strangers (2026) in 2025, Yeo Yann Yann and Andi Lim hopped onto a public bus towards Woodlands, with no particular destination in mind.

Come Nov 22, the actors are headed somewhere neither could have quite imagined – the Golden Horse Awards in Taipei.

On that earlier outing, the co-stars chatted about their lives, hobbies and interests as the scenery rolled past, getting to know each other before playing a married couple on screen.

That simple jaunt marked the start of a friendship that would see them support each other through the demands of the 45-day shoot and, now, through one of the biggest moments of their acting careers.

For Yeo, 49, the Golden Horse Awards is familiar territory. The Singapore-based Malaysian won Best Supporting Actress for Ilo Ilo (2013) and Best Leading Actress for Wet Season (2019), both Chen films.

This time, she is in the running for Best Leading Actress for We Are All Strangers, the final instalment of his Growing Up trilogy, and is hoping to score a hat-trick.

For Singaporean actor Lim, 53, it will be an entirely new experience. After nearly three decades of mostly supporting and cameo roles on television, he has received his first Golden Horse nomination, for Best Supporting Actor.

We Are All Strangers leads Singapore’s contingent in 2026 with seven nominations, including for Best Narrative Feature and Best Director.

In the drama, Lim plays widowed hawker Boon Kiat, whose relationship with his adult son Junyang (Koh Jia Ler) is tested by life’s challenges – until vivacious beer promoter Bee Hwa (Yeo) enters their lives.

During a joint interview with The Straits Times on Nov 12, Lim and Yeo display an easy camaraderie, teasing each other about their preparations for the awards.

Yeo Yann Yann and Andi Lim play a married couple in We Are All Strangers. PHOTO: GIRAFFE PICTURES

While Yeo, who is currently filming another local movie, declares that she is tired, Lim appears remarkably relaxed. “The exam is over. Now waiting for the result,” he says, pointing out that the outcome is ultimately up to the judges.

Third time lucky?

What Yeo is looking forward to most in Taipei is catching up with friends and celebrating with the team from We Are All Strangers. “It’s the end of the trilogy,” she says. “It really comes full circle for me.”

In 2013, she did not even know when the Golden Horse nominations were announced. She recalls that she was looking after her then one-year-old daughter when the phone rang with news that Ilo Ilo had received six nominations, including for Best Feature Film, Best New Director for Chen and Best Supporting Actress for Yeo.

During the awards ceremony, when Yeo was announced as the winner, she was so stunned that she could barely process what was happening.

By the time she won her second Golden Horse in 2019, she was more at ease.

Singapore-based Malaysian Yeo Yann Yann won Best Leading Actress at the Golden Horse Awards in 2019 for her performance in Wet Season. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Now, with a possible third victory on the horizon, she is determined not to become fixated on winning. “Being nominated is already a big, big win in my heart.”

Nevertheless, there is a bittersweet feeling about completing Chen’s trilogy, which has spanned more than a decade of her life.

From Ilo Ilo, when she was a new mother, to We Are All Strangers, with her daughter now 14, the films have accompanied her through different stages of motherhood – and make up a chapter she hopes to tell her grandchildren about one day.

Actress Yeo Yann Yann with her baby girl at Changi Airport in 2013, after winning the Best Supporting Actress award at the 50th Golden Horse Awards for her role in the film Ilo Ilo. PHOTO: ST FILE

A second chance

On the other hand, Lim’s path to the Golden Horse Awards has not been as fortunate.

He entered show business after he was named second runner-up in the men’s category of talent show Star Search 1997, alongside fellow contestants Yvonne Lim, Florence Tan, Vincent Ng and Evelyn Tan.

Making his television debut in 1998, he played Yin Zhiping in Channel 8’s Return Of The Condor Heroes and subsequently appeared in dramas such as Hainan Kopi Tales (2000).

But the promising start did not translate into sustained stardom. He left the broadcaster in 2002 and continued acting intermittently in smaller parts in Channel 8 productions such as Devotion (2011), The Queen (2016) and If Tomorrow Comes (2024).

Director Anthony Chen (left) with actor Andi Lim on the set of We Are All Strangers. PHOTO: GIRAFFE PICTURES

Outside acting, he pursued his passion for surfing and worked in Taiwan as a surfing coach and surfboard repairman in 2007 and 2009, respectively.

More recently, he took on freelance acting jobs and helped his wife, an image stylist, on commercial shoots. The couple married in 2020 and have no children.

Sometimes, that meant helping artistes with their shoes and other practical tasks. “To me, a job is a job,” he says matter-of-factly.

But after years went by without any substantial acting opportunity, he was beginning to lose hope.

“The ball is never in my court. I can only wait,” he admits.

At one point, the prospect of a steady income led Lim to interview for a job hauling shipping containers as a prime mover driver at PSA’s port terminals. He also considered becoming a personal trainer.

Then came We Are All Strangers.

Lim says Chen discovered him after chancing upon a TikTok clip of his earlier acting work. Chen’s casting team contacted him with an invite for an audition.

“This film is definitely a game changer for me, and I worked really, really hard for it,” says Lim.

Even though he views his Golden Horse nomination as a “second chance”, he remains realistic about the industry’s perception of him. Some producers still approach him for one-day cameo appearances, although he is now filming two local productions.

From strangers to friends

Lim remembers his first meeting with Yeo vividly, before they forged an invaluable bond.

“This girl came in, warm smile, firm handshake,” he recalls, contrasting her friendliness with the more aloof behaviour he had encountered among some artistes.

Yeo Yann Yann and Andi Lim bonded over bus rides and meals. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Lim admits he would become so nervous during filming that he would sometimes hold his breath for 10 to 15 seconds without realising it – until Yeo stepped in with gentle reminders to breathe.

She explains that Lim was under considerable physical and mental strain during production, having to lose about 5kg of muscle within three weeks for the role while coping with long filming hours and insufficient sleep.

“So I have to always sayang him, be there for each other,” she says. “We are not only colleagues. We are also family.”

We Are All Strangers director Anthony Chen (centre) with cast members (from left) Andi Lim, Yeo Yann Yann, Regene Lim and Koh Jia Ler. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Now, as Lim gears up for the biggest accolade of his career, Yeo is once again offering practical advice. She has warned him about the packed schedule of interviews, red-carpet commitments and post-ceremony parties, which can stretch into the early hours.

Lim had originally hoped to squeeze in some surfing during the Taipei trip, but those plans appear increasingly unlikely. He is now hoping at least to enjoy his favourite Taiwanese beef noodles.

He has also persuaded his wife, who shies away from the public eye, to accompany him to the ceremony at the Taipei Music Center.

One more day to chase a dream

Despite their vastly different career trajectories, Yeo and Lim share something fundamental: Both have contemplated walking away from acting.

Asked whether she has ever thought of giving up, Yeo’s response is immediate: “Every day.”

In the early 2000s, she recalls being overwhelmed by an assignment while studying at local acting school Intercultural Theatre Institute (then Theatre Training and Research Programme), where she had to write, direct and perform her own play.

In desperation, she approached her mentor, the late theatre pioneer Kuo Pao Kun, and confessed she wanted to quit.

He surprised her by revealing that he, too, felt like throwing in the towel every day. But each morning, he gave himself another chance to try. That tip stayed with Yeo, helping her persevere through periods of uncertainty.

Yeo Yann Yann plays a “beer auntie” with modest hopes in We Are All Strangers. PHOTO: GIRAFFE PICTURES

“To believe in the unknown is scary, but at the same time, it can be exciting. But it could be devastating too,” she says.

“Love (for my daughter and family) is really what is carrying my life right now. If not, I would have really just waved a white flag.”

That love extends to Singapore cinema, which is enjoying an exceptionally strong year on the international awards circuit.

Five Singapore films, including Ervin Han’s award-winning animation The Violinist and Ang Geck Geck’s debut feature film Ah Girl, have received a record 15 nominations at the 2026 Golden Horse Awards.

Yet, Yeo admits she is disappointed that We Are All Strangers has not drawn more local audiences despite its critical acclaim. The film has grossed $527,000 at the local box office as at Nov 16. Ilo Ilo raked in more than $1.2 million while Wet Season, which was rated M18, earned $300,000.

She believes changing viewing habits have contributed to the problem, with people losing their appreciation for the collective experience of watching a film in a cinema.

But that is not stopping Yeo and Lim from celebrating We Are All Strangers with their film family in Taipei. Whether Yeo makes it three-for-three or Lim takes home his first trophy, the journey has already been a rewarding one.

And whenever the going gets tough, Yeo continues to draw strength from Kuo’s words from over two decades ago.

She says: “Every night I want to give up, but every morning I give myself one more chance to try one more day.”