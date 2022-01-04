Watson almost stopped at 5th Harry Potter film

LONDON • The Harry Potter films brought joy to fans and billions of dollars in box-office receipts for Warner Brothers. But for one of its stars, Emma Watson, the pressures of the fantasy series almost proved too much.

"The fame thing had finally hit home in a big way," said the 31-year-old actress, who played Hermione Granger, during the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts retrospective that premiered last Saturday on HBO Max.

It featured appearances by the cast and crew of the eight Harry Potter films (2001 to 2011) based on the books by author J.K. Rowling.

In a conversation with co-star Rupert Grint, who played her love interest Ron Weasley, Watson was quoted by entertainment trade magazine Variety as saying it was during production for the fifth film, Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix (2007), "when things started getting spicy for all of us... I think I was scared. I don't know if you ever felt like it got to a tipping point where you were like, 'This is kind of forever now'".

Watson's fear was serious enough that director David Yates was warned by the studio that "Emma is not sure she wants to come back to do another Potter".

But she later decided to go on with it, buoyed partly by the support of fans.

In the special, she also discussed her crush on co-star Tom Felton, which she previously said occurred when she was aged 10 to 12.

"I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet. If his number was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day."

She added: "Nothing has ever, ever, ever happened romantically with us."