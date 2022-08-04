Warner Bros axes filmed Batgirl movie

LOS ANGELES • Warner Bros Discovery halted work on its new Batgirl superhero movie despite having already filmed the picture, according to multiple reports.

The movie, based on DC Comics characters, was in the final stages of editing. It will not be released in theatres or on the company's HBO Max streaming service, Variety and Deadline reported on Tuesday.

Batgirl was filmed with a cast that included American singer Leslie Grace, the breakout star of musical film In The Heights (2021), as the title character, also known as Barbara Gordon.

American actor Michael Keaton played Bruce Wayne/Batman, and actor J.K. Simmons portrayed Commissioner James Gordon, Barbara's father and an ally of Batman. Actor Brendan Fraser played the villain Firefly.

Keaton, 70, had previously played the character in Batman (1989) and its sequel Batman Returns (1992). Simmons, 67, played Commissioner Gordon in Justice League (2017).

Batgirl's casting had drawn plaudits for its diversity, with a person of colour in the lead role - still a rarity in a superhero movie. Grace, 27, is of Dominican heritage.

It was also set to feature transgender character Alysia Yeoh, played by Filipina-American Ivory Aquino.

Variety said the film had cost US$90 million (S$124.3 million) to make. The Hollywood Reporter said Warners had also shelved the animated feature Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, the sequel to Scoob! (2020).

"The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max," a Warner Bros spokesman said in a statement.

"Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance. We are incredibly grateful to the film-makers of Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt and their respective casts, and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future."

The New York Post, which first reported the story, quoted a top Hollywood source as saying that Batgirl's test screenings were so poorly received that the studio decided to cut its losses and drop the film.

The cancellation is part of a wider pullback by Warner Bros. The company, which combined with Discovery in April, has been looking to wring US$3 billion in costs out of its merger.

