Wang's wife 'will not accept house from him'

TAIPEI • Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom's divorce saga showed few signs of ebbing as his estranged wife Lee Jinglei posted again on Thursday to rebut claims against her.

Lee, 35, kicked off the social media post by writing: "I hope this letter can really put an end to this continuous saga so that everyone can return to a peaceful life."

The saga began on Dec 15 after Wang, 45, announced his divorce on social media.

It was followed by several shocking revelations by Lee, with Wang apologising on Monday and announcing that he would temporarily quit the entertainment industry.

On Thursday, Lee explained why she had chosen not to settle the matter in private and why she was so harsh towards him.

Lee said: "I have tried all the methods I could think of in private. Even today, I still haven't received a sincere apology, whether in public or in private."

In response to claims that she is out for money and would not sue now that he has given her a house, as he announced on Monday, Lee wrote that she would not accept it.

"From the beginning to the end, it is not about money or revenge," she said. "I believe in the legal system and feel that it will deliver a fair result in the reasonable distribution of the assets that my children and I are entitled to legally."

She also apologised to innocent people affected by her divorce spat.

Mr Sean Lee, husband of Taiwanese singer Vivian Hsu, defended his wife after her name was dragged into the saga. In a letter issued by his legal firm, Mr Lee said he believed in his wife and called for an end to the online harassment against her.