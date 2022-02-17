Wang Leehom's estranged wife submits new evidence in their divorce case

TAIPEI • The divorce and custody battle between singer Wang Leehom and estranged wife Lee Jinglei is heating up after her legal team submitted seven pieces of evidence to support her claims.

Last week, a netizen had leaked court documents reportedly from the feuding couple's court proceedings in New York.

The unverified documents claimed that Lee, 35, had not provided any evidence for the accusations she had made against Wang, 45, while he had already submitted 11 pieces of evidence.

The two are due to meet in court for the first time via video link on March 4 to discuss custody and visitation rights.

They have three children - daughters Jiali, seven, and Jiana, five, and son Jiayao, three - who live with Lee.

Wang has reportedly engaged divorce lawyer Tina Lai, who had handled Taiwanese celebrity Barbie Hsu's recent split from husband Wang Xiaofei, as well as singer Stella Chang's divorce.

Last week, Wang Leehom's legal team had filed a motion against Lee for allegedly breaking their custody agreement. If the court finds in favour of Wang, she could be fined or jailed for six months.

Lee responded with allegations that Wang had cut her off financially and failed to pay child support.

The former couple have been engaged in a war of words on social media since news of their split broke, with Lee accusing Wang of multiple infidelities in a bombshell expose in December last year.

The Mandopop star later apologised and announced that he would take a break from show business.