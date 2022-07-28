Wang Leehom deletes posts on divorce following request from social welfare department

TAIPEI • Singer Wang Leehom (left, in a 2018 photo) has been asked by the authorities to take down all his social media posts regarding his acrimonious divorce battle with estranged wife Lee Jinglei.

Wang, 46, and Lee, 36, have been engaged in a war of words on social media after news of their split broke in December last year, with Lee accusing Wang of multiple infidelities in a bombshell expose.

The former couple have been going through divorce proceedings in a New York court.

On Tuesday afternoon, Wang's manager said the star had taken down all posts regarding the legal proceedings.

In a statement released through his lawyers on Weibo, Wang said he received a letter from Taipei's Department of Social Welfare, which requested that both parties delete posts to protect the privacy and interests of their children, aged three to eight.

This would also prevent the children from coming across posts of the dispute.

Later that same day, Lee posted a statement from her lawyers saying she would delete the posts about their children to protect their privacy, in line with the authorities' request.

However, as of yesterday afternoon, most of her relevant social media posts remain, including the nine-page, 4,500-word expose she released in December.

Wang, who has kept a low profile since announcing his hiatus from show business last December, also tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

His manager confirmed to Apple Daily Taiwan that the singer is currently in self-quarantine. As he has received a booster shot, he is experiencing only mild symptoms, such as a sore throat.