W0LF(S) to hold concert in Singapore

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Taiwanese boy band W0LF(S) will be holding their first overseas concert in Singapore at The Star Theatre on Oct 14. This follows the quintet's three shows earlier this year at Kaohsiung Arena and Taipei Arena, which sold out minutes after sales opened.

The group comprises Taiwanese stars Wayne Huang, Nine Chen, Lai and Shou, and Singaporean singer Kenny Khoo, who is better known as Feng Ze in Taiwan.

Khoo, the 33-year-old leader of the group, has been based in Taiwan since 2014. He has appeared in Singapore films such as That Girl In Pinafore (2013).

Tickets for their Singapore show, titled Moon Landing and priced from $88 to $288, will go on sale on Monday at noon. Those with $288 tickets get to attend a photo session with the band after the concert and will receive an autographed poster.

The members found fame through variety programme 100% Entertainment's (1997 to present) regular game segment - which features the party game Werewolf - and later came together as a musical group. They are also the hosts of the show now.

The band are known for songs such as the recent Lalala and Be A Liar as well as 2021's Moon Landing. Khoo and Chen also release music as a duo named Jiuze CP, and are known for songs such as Werewolves (2019) and By Your Side (2020).

W0LF(S) MOON LANDING CONCERT IN SINGAPORE

WHERE The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

WHEN Oct 14, 7.30pm

ADMISSION $88 to $288 via Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to sistic.com.sg). Tickets go on sale on Monday at noon

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 09, 2022, with the headline W0LF(S) to hold concert in Singapore. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top