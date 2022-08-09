W0LF(S) to hold concert in Singapore

Taiwanese boy band W0LF(S) will be holding their first overseas concert in Singapore at The Star Theatre on Oct 14. This follows the quintet's three shows earlier this year at Kaohsiung Arena and Taipei Arena, which sold out minutes after sales opened.

The group comprises Taiwanese stars Wayne Huang, Nine Chen, Lai and Shou, and Singaporean singer Kenny Khoo, who is better known as Feng Ze in Taiwan.

Khoo, the 33-year-old leader of the group, has been based in Taiwan since 2014. He has appeared in Singapore films such as That Girl In Pinafore (2013).

Tickets for their Singapore show, titled Moon Landing and priced from $88 to $288, will go on sale on Monday at noon. Those with $288 tickets get to attend a photo session with the band after the concert and will receive an autographed poster.

The members found fame through variety programme 100% Entertainment's (1997 to present) regular game segment - which features the party game Werewolf - and later came together as a musical group. They are also the hosts of the show now.

The band are known for songs such as the recent Lalala and Be A Liar as well as 2021's Moon Landing. Khoo and Chen also release music as a duo named Jiuze CP, and are known for songs such as Werewolves (2019) and By Your Side (2020).