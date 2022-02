SINGAPORE - Local vocal group Budak Pantai will be back for a concert on April 1 and no, it is not an April's Fool joke.

The gig at Pasir Panjang Power Station A will be the first time the quintet, known for their mix of music and comedy, are performing again after they disbanded in 2014. They sold out two nights of their farewell shows at the Esplanade Concert Hall that year.