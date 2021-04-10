Vocal band MICappella to perform at Marina Bay Sands

SINGAPORE - Home-grown a cappella group MICappella is set to perform at Marina Bay Sands' Sands Theatre on May 15 and 16. They will play two shows each day.

Each hour-long show will be open to 250 in the audience, with no pre-event testing required.

Titled Love, MICappella, the concerts were originally supposed to take place last year to mark the release of their EP of the same name, but were rescheduled due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

They last performed live in early February last year (2020) at the Mitsubishi Electric Chinese New Year celebration show at Resorts World Sentosa in front of 600 people.

The bilingual sextet, who sing in English and Mandarin, is one of the most prominent vocal groups in the Singapore music scene.

According to show organisers Base Entertainment Asia, the group will perform on a specially built 360-degree stage and will also debut a new song from an upcoming EP.

Founder and vocal percussionist Peter Huang says the shows will be a reflection of what the group does best - creating songs and sharing them.

"A lot has changed in the past year, but what remains constant is our love for music and the never-ending support from our fans, which is more important than ever right now. In times where live performances are rare, we are grateful for the opportunity to present this concert and look forward to coming together with our fans for a love-filled night."

The group, formed in 2009, also comprises Calin Wong, Juni Goh, Eugene Yip, Goh Mingwei and Tay Kexin.

They have released two full albums, Here We Go (2013) and MICappella Reloaded (2016), and have sung at major events including the National Day Parade 2018 and the 2019 Singapore Grand Prix. They have also performed in Europe and countries including Australia, China, the United States, Russia and Malaysia.

Book it

LOVE, MICAPPELLA

Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

When: May 15 and 16, 5pm and 8pm on each day

Admission: Tickets from $58 through Marina Bay Sands' website or Sistic's website. Tickets are also available at Marina Bay Sands box offices.