K-pop virtual boy band Plave pepper debut concert in Singapore with lots of Singlish

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K-pop virtual idol group Plave, consisting of members (from left) Hamin, Eunho, Yejun, Noah and Bamby, performed at Apex @ Expo on Oct 17.

2026 Plave World Tour Keep It Manic In Singapore

Apex @ Expo

Oct 17

With technology’s rapid advancement, it was only a matter of time virtual idols found real-world acceptance and admiration.

Enter K-pop virtual boy band Plave.

On Oct 17, the quintet – consisting of Yejun, Noah, Bamby, Eunho and Hamin – staged their first concert in Singapore at the newly opened Apex @ Expo, which has a maximum capacity of 9,000.

Formed by South Korean agency Vlast, Plave debuted in 2023 and are reportedly created using a 3D computer graphics game engine, bringing the members to life through 3D modelling and motion capture.

A human performer is responsible for each member, and each avatar mimics the movements and voices of the performers wearing motion-capture devices.

The result is an interesting and novel blend of physical and virtual, and an animated group capable of attending press conferences, giving interviews, collaborating with real-life individuals and taking photos together with live audiences.

Many aspects of Plave’s concerts featured actual people.

During their Singapore show, which lasted around 2½ hours , they were accompanied by a four-member band – bassist Yang Si-on, drummer Kim Seulong, guitarist Im Minki and keyboardist Shin Ye-chan . There was also Plave’s interpreter, April Kim.

As for the avatars, they could tailor their banter for each show, encounter challenges speaking in English, get out of breath and at times sing off-key.

During their Singapore show, the members peppered their audience interaction segments with many Singlish phrases.

Pink-haired Bamby said, “Let’s make today super shiok together”, while Hamin added: “You are all so cute. I cannot tahan.”

There were confetti showers during the show, such as at the end of the song Way 4 Luv (2024). PHOTO: FRIEDRICE ENTERTAINMENT

Eunho praised the number of “yandaos” and “chiobus” (good-looking men and women) in the crowd, then added, “Are we also yandao?”, to cries from approval from the fans.

After the audience’s passionate response to Plave’s song Born Savage (2026), leader Yejun cried: “Steady lah.”

The members also asked for food and travel recommendations, with Noah sharing: “I would want to go to Gardens by the Bay and watch the night-time show. That would be really pretty.”

Plave taking a photo with the audience during their Singapore show on Oct 17. PHOTO: FRIEDRICE ENTERTAINMENT

While Plave’s concert shared many similarities to live shows by K-pop boy bands, there were also some noticeable differences.

Unlike flesh-and-blood performers, Plave had unlimited costumes and could swop outfits instantly with a snap of their fingers. They could also teleport to any screen on the stage and pull off incredulous feats, such as sitting atop a massive cello floating mid-air during the jazz number Chroma Drift (2025).

Their sets and backdrops could also morph seamlessly. For example, during Hide & Seek (2025), it changed from a nature-scape to a city scene, and later a theme park setting.

During the song Hide & Seek (2025), a nature-scape later morphed into city scene, and then a theme park setting. PHOTO: FRIEDRICE ENTERTAINMENT

In addition, utilising computer-generated on-screen visuals allowed for some quirky, delightful presentations. During Pixel World (2023), each member had an emoji hovering above his head. When touched by the members , these emojis would shower them with numerous “+” icons in various colours .

Plave have shown that virtual experiences do not necessarily go the way of unimaginative AI slop. It can allow concerts to be staged in different ways, while still preserving a sense of humanity, relatability and fun that K-pop fans are used to and enjoy .