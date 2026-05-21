Violinist Lynnette Seah travels for Japanese food in Fukuoka and orchestra concerts in Paris

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Cultural Medallion recipient and violinist Lynnette Seah’s perfect weekend involves travelling to Fukuoka (left) for authentic Japanese cuisine and pottery shopping. Paris (right) is another favourite place to visit.

Who: Cultural Medallion recipient and violinist Lynnette Seah, w ho served a distinguished 41-year tenure as co-concertmaster of the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO).

On July 10 and 11, she joins the cast of Broadway Beng 20th Anniversary Twenty Poon Pipi as a special guest performer at the Esplanade Concert Hall, playing her 275-year-old Gabrielli violin. Following that, she will hold a solo recital, From My Life, at the Esplanade Recital Studio on Aug 19 at 7.30pm.

A culinary enthusiast, she also runs a private dining experience, Lynnette’s Kitchen.

“My perfect weekend involves travelling and one of my favourite getaways is a trip to Fukuoka, Japan. I stay at the Miyako Hotel Hakata, which is beautiful and provides the best service.

I enjoy starting my day with a hotel breakfast of a Japanese bento alongside my good friend Jun Ikebe, a former trumpet player in the SSO, and his son and daughter.

For lunch, I love having ramen with char siu. Did you know that ramen originated in Fukuoka? That is why ramen from every small eatery is so delicious. The meal gives me energy to head to the nearest mall to explore the food hall, which has amazing Japanese fruit and vegetables, as well as the freshest beef and pastries.

After a nap , I will go out for a sashimi dinner. During my last visit, I found a tiny sushi omakase restaurant behind the hotel with only eight seats, but first-class sushi chefs.

The next day, after another Japanese breakfast, I will head to a museum to look at local artists and walk by the lake.

For lunch, I will have yakitori, as it is the best there. In the afternoon, I will go to a different mall to buy Japanese pottery for sake and crockery, which I use for hosting dinners at Lynnette’s Kitchen.

Dinner is usually with my friend and his trumpeter friends at a small eatery with superb dishes like tempura, sashimi platters and sake.

Another favourite place to visit is Paris, France. I love going to the market for the freshest vegetables and beautiful flowers, and the French cheese shops are heavenly.

My perfect Parisian weekend includes having croissants for breakfast at my friend’s home and catching up over crepes with my old schoolmate from Anglo-Chinese School and his daughters.

I also enjoy taking in the sights, such as visiting the refurbished Notre Dame Cathedral.

I love soaking in the arts too. I bought tickets to attend a Paris Philharmonic Orchestra concert in June 2025 just to listen to South Korean pianist Yunchan Lim performing Sergei Rachmaninov’s Concerto No. 3.”

Book It/Broadway Beng 20th Anniversary Twenty Poon Pipi

Where: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: July 10 and 11, 7.30pm

Admission: From $88 via BookMyShow (str.sg/ifbRL)