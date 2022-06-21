Vincent Ng acting again after almost 10 years

You may soon see a lot more of former actor Vincent Ng (right), who left Mediacorp in 2007 to run his martial arts school Wufang.

The wushu champion has just signed a two-year contract with Singapore media company 8028 Holdings to make an acting comeback, according to a report by Shin Min Daily News on Sunday.

Last seen in Channel 8 drama The Dream Makers in 2013, the 46-year-old will show off his wushu moves and washboard abs in the upcoming action movie Deleted, which is produced by 8028 Holdings and another local media company, Artistes Marketing Asia.

Veteran actor Zheng Geping is the lead actor and producer of the movie about human trafficking, which wrapped filming in 2020.

However, its release was delayed due to the pandemic, and it will be out in Singapore and the region in August and September.

The film also stars veteran Singaporean actor Zhu Houren, Malaysian actors Henley Hii and Fattah Amin, and Taiwanese actress Tien Hsin.

A sequel is said to already be in the works, with Zheng, Ng and the original team on board.

8028 Holdings has also signed Malaysian actress Sora Ma, who left Mediacorp in 2017, and singer Ah Du, who was popular in the noughties but went on a hiatus due to depression.

