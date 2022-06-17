Video of Hanks with trembling hand sparks concern

GOLD COAST • A video of actor Tom Hanks with his right hand shaking uncontrollably has sparked concern for his health.

Hanks, 65, was in Gold Coast, Australia, to promote his latest film, Elvis, with co-star Austin Butler and director Baz Luhrmann.

In a clip from the press conference on June 4, he is seen holding a microphone in his right hand, which shook, while his left hand was in his pocket.

He then attempted to stabilise his shaking hand by placing his left hand at the bottom of the microphone, but it did not work.

However, the Oscar winner for Philadelphia (1993) and Forrest Gump (1994) appeared to be in high spirits as he bantered with the audience. He plays Elvis' manager Tom Parker and wore a fat suit during filming.

The movie was shot in the state of Queensland in 2020, when Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, were among the first celebrities to contract Covid-19.

His recent appearance has also been of concern as he seems to have lost a significant amount of weight.

Known for dramatic weight fluctuations for his roles - he lost 25kg for Castaway (2000) and gained almost 14kg for A League Of Their Own (1992) - Hanks was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2013, which might have been partly caused by his extreme dieting. It is not known if the current weight loss is in preparation for a new role.