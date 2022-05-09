Video of Andy Lau doing housework garners 3.7m views

HONG KONG • Actor-singer Andy Lau may be a Heavenly King, but even show-business royalty have to do housework.

A 30-second clip uploaded by Lau on Douyin last Friday has gone viral, with more than 3.7 million views after just two days on the social media platform.

In it, the 60-year-old star, known for being hardworking and down-to-earth, is shown rolling up the legs of his pants and mopping the floor of a simply decorated bedroom.

Lau, who was barefoot and wearing a mask, even made sure to move some suitcases out of the way to get to the corners of the room and diligently mopped under the bed with practised ease.

Netizens lavished praise on Lau, who is married and has a nine-year-old daughter, in the comment section of the clip.

One fan wrote: "So, even superstars have to do chores, I feel so comforted. I no longer feel any grievance (for having to do housework)."

Others pointed out that they use the same mop, while some commented that he makes even the act of mopping look hot.