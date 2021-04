LOS ANGELES - Created by writer-director Joss Whedon (The Avengers, 2012), the buzzy new science-fiction series The Nevers is set in Victorian London after a strange supernatural event endows some people - mostly women - with special abilities.

Northern Irish actresses Laura Donnelly and Ann Skelly play two of "the touched", as they are known - a new superpowered underclass that finds itself feared and shunned in equal measure, and slowly being hunted down by dark forces.