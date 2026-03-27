Veterans playing Jean Valjean and Javert are true masters of the house in reimagined Les Miserables

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Argentine musical actor Geronimo Rauch as Jean Valjean (left) and Australian musical actor Jeremy Secomb plays Inspector Javert in Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular World Tour.

Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular World Tour

Base Entertainment Asia

Sands Theatre

March 26

Musical theatre fans will agree that Les Miserables is a timeless favourite.

Since its West End debut in 1985, the powerful musical has become a global phenomenon.

Based on Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel and featuring music by Claude-Michel Schonberg and lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, Les Miserables is an epic tale about redemption, following ex-convict Jean Valjean as he breaks parole to build a new life while being relentlessly pursued by Inspector Javert.

Four decades later, Les Miserables continues to command attention, evolving from its signature revolving stage productions in the West End and on Broadway to various concert iterations.

Notable events include the massive Les Miserables: The Dream Cast In Concert at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 1995 to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the West End production; and Les Miserables In Concert: The 25th Anniversary held at London’s O2 Arena in 2010. Additionally, in 2019, there was Les Miserables: The Staged Concert on the West End.

Now, Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular World Tour, currently playing at Sands Theatre, marks the 40th anniversary of the long-running classic. This version is described as a scaled-down production without a rotating stage or elaborate set designs, but it is by no means diminished in quality.

Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular World Tour features 41 cast members in the ensemble. PHOTO: DANNY KAAN

On the contrary, with the traditional staging and theatrics pared down, every cast member’s performance shines through.

The 26-strong orchestra, under the direction of Adrian Kirk, sits on a platform in the centre of the stage. The ensemble cast is seated on tiered risers embellished with detritus to symbolise barricades.

Masters of the house

Argentine actor Geronimo Rauch delivers a masterful performance as Valjean. He inhabits the role, bringing emotional depth to his solos, especially in his heartfelt rendition of Bring Him Home. You feel the raw emotion in every note he sings.

Having two huge projector screens zooming in on his face elevates the experience, allowing you to see the tears that flow with his earnest delivery – you will find yourself tearing alongside too.

As Javert, Australian actor Jeremy Secomb is another standout. His piercing eyes and unyielding presence match his vocal authority. There is so much conviction and intensity to his singing in numbers like Stars, yet when it comes to Javert’s Suicide, you feel the character’s conflict when Secomb injects a tinge of gentleness into the song.

Dutch-Korean musical actress Jeon Na-young stars as Fantine in Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular World Tour. PHOTO: LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR WORLD TOUR SINGAPORE SEASON 2026

The actress who commanded the stage most is Dutch-Korean Jeon Na-young. Her portrayal of Fantine, the tragic factory worker-turned-prostitute, is amazing, and her interpretation of the melancholic I Dreamed A Dream is filled with anguish, sorrow and pain.

Singaporean actress Nathania Ong brings strength to her lovelorn street urchin Eponine – the same breakout role she performed in the West End in 2022. Her diction is clear, and the soprano displays great vocal control during her soaring crescendo in On My Own.

Singaporean actress Nathania Ong as Eponine in Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular World Tour. PHOTO: JOHAN PERSSON

Filipino actors Lea Salonga and Red Concepcion, as the Thenardiers, provide comic relief. Salonga is such a hoot as she embraces her flamboyant Madame Thenardier, clearly enjoying her time on stage. Her sizzling chemistry with Concepcion helps make the conniving couple entertaining.

Having the orchestra out of the pit adds visual drama, with the musicians becoming part of the ensemble. Watching the string players bowing vigorously and passionately heightens the already rousing anthems like Do You Hear The People Sing and One Day More.

The concert-style treatment of Les Miserables, with minimal set transitions, means there is no scene exposition, such as the student revolution. Those unfamiliar with the story may feel lost.

But these moments are brief. With little stage space, the actors simply stand and sing, making the entire experience feel immersive. The focus is on their vocal prowess and renditions of the iconic songs, making this truly spectacular.

Book It/Les Miserables The Arena Spectacular World Tour

Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

When: Until May 10, 8pm (Tuesdays to Fridays), 2 and 8pm (Saturdays), 1 and 6.30pm (Sundays)

Admission: $88 to $300 via Marina Bay Sands (str.sg/N3eE), Sistic (call 6348-5555 or go to str.sg/dMJk) and Klook (str.sg/KLnb)