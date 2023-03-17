Veteran Mandopop singers Wakin Chau and Chao Chuan to hold Singapore concerts

SINGAPORE – Two Mandopop singers behind many popular hits in the 1990s are holding solo concerts here in the coming months.

On May 20, Hong Kong-born, Taiwan-based Wakin Chau will bring his latest world tour to the Singapore Indoor Stadium. It is titled Shao Nian Xia Ke, which means “young warrior”, and he will inject new life into his old songs with two different concepts of “hero” and “youth”.

In the 1990s, Chau, 62, was behind the theme songs of popular heroic dramas such as The Heaven Sword And Dragon Sabre (1994) and Demi-Gods And Semi-Devils (1997).

Live Nation members can secure tickets to his show during an exclusive Live Nation pre-sale on March 22, from noon to 11.59pm. Visit livenation.sg for free membership sign-up and pre-sale access. Tickets to the public will be available from noon on March 23 via ticketmaster.sg.

Taiwan’s Chao Chuan will be performing on April 30 at Sands Theatre, as part of Marina Bay Sands’ Sands Live concert series. He last performed here in 2019 during a joint concert with fellow Taiwanese singer Julia Peng.

Known as Chief Chao, the 61-year-old shot to fame with his hit single I’m Ugly But Gentle (1988), and went on to release a series of classic hits. At the 1991 Golden Melody Awards, he was named Best Mandarin Male Singer.

Renowned for his wide vocal range and heartfelt delivery, his upcoming performance promises to take fans on a trip down memory lane, with nostalgic numbers such as I’m A Little Bird (1990) and I’ve Finally Lost You (1989). Tickets go on sale on March 20.

Book it

Wakin Chau 2023 World Tour In Singapore

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: May 20, 8pm

Admission: $118 to $258 via Ticketmaster (go to ticketmaster.sg or call 3158-8588)

Sands Live Season: Zhao Chuan Live at Marina Bay Sands

Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue

When: April 30, 7.30pm

Admission: $128 to $288 via Marina Bay Sands’ webpage https://str.sg/wttG