V&A celebrates Korean Wave of popular culture with new exhibition

LONDON - From the bright pink guard costumes in hit Netflix series Squid Game (2021) to a large sculpture of rapper G-Dragon, London’s V&A museum is celebrating South Korean popular culture and its rise to global prominence in a new exhibition opening this week.

Among the items on display at Hallyu! The Korean Wave are K-pop costumes, K-drama props as well as a replica of the bathroom set in Oscar-winning film Parasite (2019).

“This exhibition is actually celebrating the vibrant and colourful popular culture from South Korea from its inception to its place on the global stage,” curator Rosalie Kim told Reuters at a preview on Wednesday.

“Hallyu actually means Korean wave and it refers to this meteoric rise of popular culture from South Korea that has taken the world by storm in the past few decades.”

The exhibition is split into different sections including K-pop and its fans, television drama and cinema, fashion and beauty.

Greeting visitors is the pink jacket singer Psy wore in the music video for his 2012 mega hit Gangnam Style. Other outfits on display include ensembles worn by G-Dragon and K-pop groups Ateez and Aespa as well as colourful designer creations.