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US singer Miley Cyrus ties the knot with musician Maxx Morando

US singer Miley Cyrus and musician Maxx Morando have been together since 2021.

American singer Miley Cyrus and musician Maxx Morando have said “I do” after dating for about five years.

The couple tied the knot in Palm Springs, California, on Nov 21, according to American entertainment news programme Entertainment Tonight.

Celebrity news website TMZ reported earlier on Nov 19 that Cyrus, 33, and Morando, 28, were set to wed over the weekend.

Cyrus’ stepsister Lily-Rose Purcell dropped the biggest clue that the wedding was imminent when she shared an Instagram story on Nov 20, showing photos of what appears to be a rehearsal dinner.

Photos obtained by British tabloid Daily Mail show that the couple’s guest list included Cyrus’ mother, manager and producer Tish Cyrus, and her stepfather, actor Dominic Purcell; her father, singer Billy Ray Cyrus, and his girlfriend, actress Elizabeth Hurley.

Cyrus, a former child actress, starred in the Disney Channel teen sitcom Hannah Montana (2006 to 2011), when she played Miley Stewart, a high-school student living a double life as a pop star named Hannah Montana.

As a singer, she is famous for songs such as Party In The USA (2009), Wrecking Ball (2013) and Flowers (2023), with the latter song from her eigh th studio album Endless Summer Vacation (2023).

She won her first two Grammy Awards - Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance - for Flowers. In September, she released her 10th studio album, Bass Persuades, which included the track Let’s Get Married.

Meanwhile, Morando is a music producer and the drummer for Los Angeles-based rock band Liily. He has collaborated with Cyrus on Endless Summer Vacation and her ninth studio album Something Beautiful (2025).

The couple’s wedding came about a year after they got engaged, although the exact date of their engagement is unknown.

Cyrus debuted her engagement ring on Dec 1, 2025, when she appeared on the red carpet with Morando at the Los Angeles premiere of the blockbuster film Avatar: Fire And Ash (2025).

Morando told Wonderland magazine in July that he proposed to her in Kyoto, Japan. The couple were spotted by fans in Japan in late October 2025 and early November 2025.

Cyrus and Morando have been together since 2021, according to People magazine. In a 2023 interview with British Vogue, Cyrus said they met on a blind date.

Cyrus was previously married to The Hunger Games (2012 to 2015) actor Liam Hemsworth, now 36. They married in 2018 and divorced in 2020.