Singer Lionel Richie reportedly hospitalised in ICU after US concert

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American singer Lionel Richie checked himself into a hospital after a show in St Louis in the US on Aug 29.

American singer Lionel Richie was hospitalised in the intensive care unit after a concert over the weekend.

American media outlet TMZ, which first reported the news on Aug 31, said Richie checked himself into a hospital after the show in St Louis in the US on Aug 29.

The 77-year-old is on tour with Earth, Wind & Fire and is next scheduled to perform with the American band in San Francisco on Sept 26.

According to sources initially quoted by TMZ, doctors were treating Richie for possible dehydration and he was hoping to be discharged on Sept 1. However, the singer was said to be undergoing testing for cardiac-related issues in a TMZ report on Sept 1, with the US media outlet quoting sources as saying he was expected to be discharged on Sept 2.

Fans who attended the concert on Aug 29 told TMZ that Richie asked his team to bring a chair towards the end of the show so he could sit while performing his song All Night Long (1983).

Richie has been one of the judges on reality singing competition American Idol since 2018. He is known for songs such as Hello (1984), Stuck On You (1984) and Say You, Say Me (1985).

He suffered an earlier health scare on June 24 during his concert in St Paul, Minnesota, and was sent to a hospital.

According to American newspaper The Minneapolis Star Tribune, Richie told the 10,000-strong crowd then that he was feeling dizzy and performed his energetic hit Dancing On The Ceiling (1986) while sitting on a step on the stage. He also sat down at the piano to perform Three Times A Lady (1978) before taking a surprise “intermission” and leaving the stage.

He postponed two subsequent shows in Chicago and Columbus, Ohio, before returning to perform in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on June 30.

He thanked fans for their concern and support in a social media post on July 4, adding that he was “doing well” without disclosing his health issue.