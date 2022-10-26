US singer Kelis’ braids fondled by two women in Singapore without her consent

SINGAPORE – American singer Kelis, who was in Singapore recently, was caught in an awkward situation during her visit.

A video that the 43-year-old posted on Instagram last Saturday shows her braids being touched by two women in a coffee shop.

One of the women asked in Mandarin if the braids were permed hair, to which the second woman answered: “Probably.”

A man off-screen remarked: “Very straight hair.”

Kelis then turned to touch the second woman’s hair, as the woman gave her a thumbs-up.

The first woman touched Kelis’ braids again, saying: “So long.”

Kelis’ companion, who was filming the encounter and was not seen in the video, said: “Just embrace it.”

Kelis replied sarcastically: “Oh, I like to be touched.”

She captioned the video: “I don’t even know what to say here.”