US rapper Coolio, known for Gangsta’s Paradise, dies at 59

LOS ANGELES - Coolio, the American rapper whose gritty music and anthemic hits like Gangsta’s Paradise (1995) helped define hip-hop in the 1990s, died on Wednesday in Los Angeles. He was 59.

His longtime manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed his death.

Posey, who worked with the rapper for more than 20 years, said he was told that Coolio was at a friend’s house in Los Angeles when he went to the bathroom.

When he did not return for a “long time”, his friends broke down the door and found Coolio on the floor, he said.

Paramedics were called and attempted to resuscitate Coolio, Posey said, but the star died at about 5pm.

Coolio, whose birth name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr, won the Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance in 1996 for Gangsta’s Paradise.

“Coolio still builds his raps on recognisable 1970s oldies, and he delivers intricate, syncopated rhymes as if they were conversation,” music critic Jon Pareles wrote in a review in The New York Times in 1995, noting that Gangsta’s Paradise uses “the sombre minor chords” of Pastime Paradise (1976), by singer Stevie Wonder.

The song nearly did not make it into the hit film Dangerous Minds (1995), critic Caryn James wrote for The New York Times in 1996: “Coolio’s song Gangsta’s Paradise, a late addition to Dangerous Minds, turned a preachy Michelle Pfeiffer film about an inner-city teacher into a hit that sounded fresher than it really was.”

Coolio’s other hits included 1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin’ New), from the album Gangsta’s Paradise (1995); and C U When U Get There, from his third album, My Soul (1997).

But none of those could match the success of Gangsta’s Paradise, a song that, with its piercing beat and ominous background vocals, became instantly distinguishable for millions of 1990s rap fans, especially with its memorable opening verses: “As I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I take a look at my life and realise there’s nothin’ left.”

The song’s popularity has endured for decades, with the music video garnering more than 1 billion views on YouTube. NYTIMES