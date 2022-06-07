US pop-rockers Lany to perform here in November

Lifestyle Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago

Los Angeles band Lany will hold a concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 7.

The American pop-rock band are fronted by songwriter, lyricist and producer Paul Klein, with Jake Goss on drums and percussion. They previously performed here in 2019 at Zepp @ Big Box.

The upcoming gig is part of the band's A November To Remember tour, which is also slated to make stops in cities such as Kuala Lumpur and Manila.

The band were formed in 2014. Their latest album, titled gg bb xx, is a pop-focused work released in September last year, with songs such as Dancing In The Kitchen and Up To Me.

A fan pre-sale will begin at 10am tomorrow. For more information on the pre-sale, go to www.thisis lany.com.

The promoter for the upcoming show is Live Nation Singapore, and a Live Nation members' pre-sale will begin at 11am on Thursday via www.livenation.sg.

Tickets will go on sale to the public from 2pm on Friday.

LANY A NOVEMBER TO REMEMBER

WHERE Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

WHEN Nov 7, 8pm

ADMISSION $118, $138 and $158 via Ticketmaster (call 3158-8588 or go to ticketmaster.sg)

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 07, 2022, with the headline US pop-rockers Lany to perform here in November. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top