US pop-rockers Lany to perform here in November

Los Angeles band Lany will hold a concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 7.

The American pop-rock band are fronted by songwriter, lyricist and producer Paul Klein, with Jake Goss on drums and percussion. They previously performed here in 2019 at Zepp @ Big Box.

The upcoming gig is part of the band's A November To Remember tour, which is also slated to make stops in cities such as Kuala Lumpur and Manila.

The band were formed in 2014. Their latest album, titled gg bb xx, is a pop-focused work released in September last year, with songs such as Dancing In The Kitchen and Up To Me.

A fan pre-sale will begin at 10am tomorrow. For more information on the pre-sale, go to www.thisis lany.com.

The promoter for the upcoming show is Live Nation Singapore, and a Live Nation members' pre-sale will begin at 11am on Thursday via www.livenation.sg.

Tickets will go on sale to the public from 2pm on Friday.