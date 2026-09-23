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US online ‘looksmaxxer’ known as Clavicular charged with rape

Braden Eric Peters, 20, better known as the influencer Clavicular, is accused of drugging a person for sexual intercourse and procuring liquor while under 21 years old.

NEW YORK - A prominent online “looksmaxxing” influencer known as Clavicular is facing rape charges in the northeastern US state of Massachusetts, according to court records.

Braden Eric Peters, 20, is charged with rape, drugging a person for sexual intercourse and procuring liquor while under 21 years old and is to be arraigned on Oct 14 in Orleans District Court, according to a criminal complaint seen by AFP on Sept 22.

The offences involving a 17-year-old girl, whose identity is being withheld, are alleged to have occurred in May 2025 at his family home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Peters could face up to 20 years in state prison if convicted of rape and would be required to register as a sex offender.

Peters has attracted a large internet following as a “looksmaxxer,” which involves using extreme measures to improve one’s physical appearance.

Looksmaxxing influencers – part of an online ecosystem dubbed the “manosphere” – have surged in popularity across social media, capitalising on the insecurities of young men eager to boost their physical attractiveness to women.

In posts across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, they promote pseudoscientific methods to achieve everything from pouty lips to chin extensions, often while monetising their popularity by endorsing a range of consumer products. AFP