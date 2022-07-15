US judge rejects Amber Heard's demand for new trial

WASHINGTON • An American judge on Wednesday rejected actress Amber Heard's demand for a new trial in the defamation case she lost to her former husband, Hollywood actor Johnny Depp.

Her lawyers had asked Judge Penney Azcarate to set aside the jury verdict awarding US$10 million (S$14 million) to Depp and declare a mistrial, but the judge denied the request.

Heard, 36, had asked for a new trial because one of the seven jurors was not the man summoned for jury service but his son, in a case of mistaken identity.

"There is no evidence of fraud or wrongdoing," Judge Azcarate said, and the juror "met the statutory requirements for service".

"The juror was vetted, sat for the entire jury, deliberated and reached a verdict," the judge said.

The jury last month found Depp and Heard liable for defamation - but sided more strongly with the Pirates Of The Caribbean (2003 to 2017) star following an intense six-week trial riding on bitterly contested allegations of domestic abuse. The case, live-streamed to millions of people, featured lurid and intimate details about the Hollywood celebrities' private lives.

Depp, 59, had sued Heard and argued that she defamed him when she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse" in an opinion piece published in The Washington Post.

Depp denied hitting Heard and said she was the one who turned violent in their relationship.

The Aquaman (2018) actress counter-sued, saying Depp smeared her when his lawyer called her accusations a "hoax".

The jury awarded US$10 million in damages to Depp and US$2 million to Heard on one of her counterclaims.

Heard said she struck Depp only in defence of herself or her sister.

Depp, a three-time Oscar nominee, met Heard in 2009 on the set of the film The Rum Diary and they were married in February 2015.

Their divorce was finalised two years later.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS