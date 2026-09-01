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US judge dismisses lawsuit against Lizzo and her touring company

Lizzo attends the 26th BET Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, on June 28.

A federal judge on Sept 1 dismissed a lawsuit brought by a former wardrobe designer against American singer-rapper Lizzo accusing her and her touring company of sexual and racial harassment and disability discrimination.

The ruling was announced by Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha of US District Court in Los Angeles. Nearly two years ago, he dismissed Lizzo as an individual defendant from the case, which was brought by Asha Daniels.