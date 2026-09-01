Straitstimes.com header logo

US judge dismisses lawsuit against Lizzo and her touring company

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Lizzo attends the 26th BET Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, on June 28.

Lizzo attends the 26th BET Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, on June 28.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Alena Cerro

  • A US federal judge dismissed a lawsuit accusing Lizzo and her touring company of sexual, racial harassment and disability discrimination during her 2023 tour.
  • The court ruled the alleged incidents were part of "ordinary tribulations of the workplace" and outside Title VII protections.
  • Lizzo's lawyer called it a "total victory," while the plaintiff's lawyer expressed disappointment and is considering next steps.

AI generated

A federal judge on Sept 1 dismissed a lawsuit brought by a former wardrobe designer against American singer-rapper Lizzo accusing her and her touring company of sexual and racial harassment and disability discrimination.

The ruling was announced by Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha of US District Court in Los Angeles. Nearly two years ago, he dismissed Lizzo as an individual defendant from the case, which was brought by Asha Daniels.

See more on

Musicians

Civil lawsuits

United States

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.