US judge dismisses lawsuit against Lizzo and her touring company
Alena Cerro
- A US federal judge dismissed a lawsuit accusing Lizzo and her touring company of sexual, racial harassment and disability discrimination during her 2023 tour.
- The court ruled the alleged incidents were part of "ordinary tribulations of the workplace" and outside Title VII protections.
- Lizzo's lawyer called it a "total victory," while the plaintiff's lawyer expressed disappointment and is considering next steps.
AI generated
A federal judge on Sept 1 dismissed a lawsuit brought by a former wardrobe designer against American singer-rapper Lizzo accusing her and her touring company of sexual and racial harassment and disability discrimination.
The ruling was announced by Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha of US District Court in Los Angeles. Nearly two years ago, he dismissed Lizzo as an individual defendant from the case, which was brought by Asha Daniels.