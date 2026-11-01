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US director Michael Mann accidentally shoots himself at Los Angeles gun range

US film director Michael Mann was in stable condition after his gun “accidentally discharged” on Oct 31, a representative said.

LOS ANGELES - American film-maker and television Michael Mann, known for The Last Of The Mohicans (1992), Miami Vice (2006) and other works, accidentally shot himself on Oct 31 during target practice at a gun range in Los Angeles.

A representative for Mann said in a statement on Nov 1 that the director’s weapon had “accidentally discharged while holstered”.

The incident, the representative said, resulted in a “superficial injury”, adding that Mann, 83, had been treated at a hospital.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said that around 4pm on Oct 31, officers responded to a radio call from a gun range in West Los Angeles.

“Responding units’ investigation determined the shooting to be accidental,” the spokesperson said, adding that Mann had been taken to a hospital “in stable condition”.

It was unclear what type of gun Mann had been using, or if he had been released from the hospital.

Mann’s career in Hollywood, which has included projects in both film and television, has spanned more than four decades.

His first feature film, Thief, was released in 1981 and starred James Caan, Tuesday Weld and Jim Belushi. In the early 1980s, he also executive produced the hit television show Miami Vice (1984 to 1990), starring Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas as the detectives James Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs.

Mann was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Director and Best Picture, in 2000 for The Insider (1999). He lost to Sam Mendes and American Beauty (1999).

Mann was nominated again for Best Picture for The Aviator (2004) in 2005, when he lost to Clint Eastwood’s Million Dollar Baby (2004).

The most recent film he directed, Ferrari, starring Adam Driver and Shailene Woodley, was released in 2023.

Casting has begun for his newest project, a sequel to the 1995 film Heat. The new film, Heat 2, is based on Mann’s first novel, which he wrote in 2022 with Edgar Award-winning author Meg Gardiner. NYTIMES