US actress Selma Blair arrested after flight altercation

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Actor Selma Blair attends Variety’s 2026 Power of Women: Los Angeles event in Beverly Hills, California, on Sept 23.

NEW YORK - US actress Selma Blair was arrested after an alleged altercation on a flight from Los Angeles to New York City that left two cabin crew members injured, the authorities said Oct 12.

The Legally Blonde and Cruel Intentions star was detained at John F Kennedy Airport after her Delta Air Lines flight landed late on Oct 11 following reports of a physically abusive passenger.

Blair, 54, was taken to hospital for evaluation along with one of the two injured cabin crew members.

“Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct,” a representative for Blair said.

“Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition.”

The FBI, which is investigating the incident, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A spokesperson for Delta said the airline “has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behaviour, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first.” AFP