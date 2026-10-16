US actress Hilary Swank, 52, pregnant with third child

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US actress Hilary Swank is seen with a baby bump in an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, scheduled to air on Oct 20.

Oscar-winning American actress Hilary Swank is expecting her third child with her husband, entrepreneur Philip Schneider.

Swank, 52, shared the news via a video to her 1.6 million followers on Instagram on Oct 14. The couple have three-year-old twins - daughter Aya and son Ohm.

In the clip featuring the song You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet (1974) by Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Schneider and the twins were dancing in the dark with what appeared to be glow sticks affixed to their bodies when Swank appeared with a baby bump featuring a glow stick baby.

“A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next, this one releases in December,” wrote Swank, who won Best Actress Oscar for the films Boys Don’t Cry (1999) and Million Dollar Baby (2004).

Swank was congratulated on her pregnancy by fans and celebrity pals such as actress Michelle Monaghan and film-maker Deon Taylor.

One of the followers said she was encouraged by Swank’s post.

“At 39, I’m still single and childless,” wrote the fan. “You are literally giving me hope that the life I want could still happen for me. Congratulations to you and your beautiful family.”

Thanking the fan, Swank said in response: “It can. I always go by the adage, things happen in their time, not ours, and that has always been the case for me. But of course trusting that, for me, has always been the hardest part. Wishing you unwavering trust and abundant beauty on your journey.”

Swank first became a mother at 48 when she gave birth to her twins in April 2023. The actress told Women’s Health magazine in April 2025 that she decided to freeze her eggs at the age of 37 and used those eggs to get pregnant 10 years later.