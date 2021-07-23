Up to 100 celebrities from Hong Kong, Taiwan and China donate to Henan flood relief

BEIJING - Up to 100 artistes from Hong Kong, Taiwan and China have donated money for relief efforts in Henan, China, following recent devastating floods which claimed at least 33 lives.

Hong Kong's Emperor Group gave more than 14 million yuan (S$2.9 million) to the victims, with its chairman Albert Yeung and his son Alex Yeung contributing 10 million yuan.

Other artistes under the group, including singer-actor Nicholas Tse, singer Joey Yung, Twins singers Charlene Choi and Gillian Chung; and singer Hacken Lee, contributed between 50,000 yuan and 1 million yuan each.

In Taiwan, rock band Mayday donated 3 million yuan, with lead singer Ashin saying on social media that he was saddened by the floods and hoped for fewer injuries from the disaster.

Taiwanese celebrity couples who chipped in to help included Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao; Nicky Wu and Liu Shishi; as well as Mark Chao and Gao Yuanyuan.

Contributions also came in from actor Eddie Peng, musician-actress Ouyang Nana, actor Talu Wang and singer Wang Leehom.

In China, those who donated money included celebrity couple Deng Chao and Sun Li, actresses Fan Bingbing, Yang Mi and Dilraba Dilmurat, as well as singers Wang Yibo, Huang Zitao and Jackson Yee.

Wang reportedly even travelled to Henan, his hometown, to take part in relief effort, while Huang has donated clothes from his chain of clothing stores to the victims.