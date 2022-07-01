Universal Music wants to take late musician Frank Zappa into the metaverse

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Universal Music Group (UMG) on Thursday (June 30) announced an agreement to acquire rock guitarist and composer Frank Zappa's estate and likeness from his family for an undisclosed sum.

The label said its music publishing arm Universal Music Publishing Group will receive Zappa's publishing catalogue of iconic songs such as Joe's Garage (1979), Cosmik Debris (1974) and Peaches En Regalia (1969), recordings and film archive.

UMG said it plans to draw new fans to Zappa's work with cross-platform deals, including "merchandise, feature films, interactive experiences, as well as non-fungible tokens and other next-generation Web3 projects".

Over the last decade, UMG's global catalogue company Universal Music Enterprises and The Zappa Trust reissued many of Zappa's iconic albums on vinyl and made his catalogue of music available for streaming and download.

The Trust is comprised of his children, Moon, Dweezil, Ahmet and Diva Zappa.

Frank Zappa, who died of prostate cancer at age 52 in 1993, released over 60 albums over his four-decade career.

The eccentric American musician and guitarist was known for his free speech activism and anti-establishment criticism. He also served as a one-time cultural ambassador to Czechoslovakia in 1990.

He was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995 and awarded the Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 1997.

Big-name singers such as Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and Neil Diamond in the recent past have sold their catalogues to music labels, helping them generate more revenue from licensing, brand deals and royalties.

UMG, which also represents and collects royalties for artistes such as Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and South Korean pop group BTS, had said in May they expect the boom in the music streaming industry to continue.