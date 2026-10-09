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Unfazed by haze: JJ Lin says F1 show is a ‘dream come true’, Cortis gush about ‘beautiful city’

Singaporean superstar JJ Lin (left) and K-pop boy band Cortis performs at the Padang Stage on Oct 9, on the first night of the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2026.

SINGAPORE – Despite concerns that the worsening haze might affect the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2026 concerts, the live entertainment for the first night on Oct 9 proceeded as planned.

Singaporean Mandopop star JJ Lin commanded the Padang Stage from 10.30pm to midnight as the main headliner, opening with the English track The Show (2023), an electronic-pop single he collaborated on with American DJ Steve Aoki.

He then belted Chinese songs No. 89757 (2005) and Sanctuary (2017), and crooned Careful With Fate, one of the theme songs of the hit C-drama Pursuit Of Jade (2026), for the first time in Singapore.

He also premiered a new tune, Rise Without A Sound, which is slated to be released on Oct 10. In addition, he brought on a surprise guest, Singaporean singer-songwriter Jasmine Sokko.

At one point, the 45-year-old singer – sporting an embellished black, red and white jacket – addressed the 55,000-strong crowd: “I can’t believe we are really here tonight. Being here is a dream come true for me. My favourite sport, with my favourite people. I’ve missed you guys. On tonight’s stage, let my musical story continue, building upon the journey I’ve taken.”

Singaporean superstar JJ Lin performing at the Padang Stage on Oct 9, on the first night of the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2026. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

His last big-scale concert in Singapore was held at the National Stadium in end-2024 as part of his JJ20 Final Lap World Tour.

Singaporean student Joelle Aw, 19, a lifelong fan of Lin’s since first hearing his song Jiangnan (2004) on the radio, was on cloud nine. She said: “I’ve never managed to get a ticket to his concerts. But thankfully, we managed to get tickets for tonight, and I couldn’t be happier.”

Content creator Miao Gege, 20, a tourist from China, has attended Lin’s concerts in her home country, but always ended up being situated far from the stage – unlike tonight.

She also remained unfazed by the haze when asked if it affected her overall enjoyment. She said: “I don’t think it is any different from the weather in Guangzhou. We are used to some pollution in the air.”

Earlier at 7.30pm, rising K-pop boy band Cortis energised the same venue with their debut performance in the Lion City.

K-pop boy band Cortis performing at the Padang Stage on Oct 9, the first night of the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2026. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

The quintet – consisting of James, Juhoon, Martin, Seonghyeon and Keonho – performed a 50-minute set, opening with hip-hop number TNT from their second EP, GreenGreen (2026). They followed up with Fashion, from their first EP, Color Outside The Lines (2025).

Whenever the members strutted down the catwalk stage, like they did on Go!, Motion and MoneyMoneyMoney, the crowd broke out in cheers. And when they descended from the stage during YoungCreatorCrew, the cheers went into overdrive.

Oldest member James, 20, said in English: “Thank you to Singapore Grand Prix and F1 for inviting us here to perform in front of such a beautiful crowd, such a beautiful city. Many of you have come a long way to see us perform.”

Leader Martin, 18, added: “The whole city is buzzing. The cars are fast and there is a good view. Thank you for being here, being a part of this.”

Earlier in the day, long queues formed outside the circuit park to enter. And when the Zone 4 gates opened at 1.40pm, Cortis fans were spotted running into the fan zone to secure the choice standing spots to catch their idols.

One of them, Indonesian tourist Aufa Sabrina, arrived at 9am for a shot at the best view.

The 23-year-old social media video editor, who flew in with eight other friends from Jarkarta, said: “I don’t mind the haze or having to queue because getting to see Cortis in person was worth it.

“I’m so glad the song Joyride was performed because it is so cheery and positive and motivates me to work harder.”

K-pop boy band Cortis performs at the Padang Stage on Oct 9, on the first night of the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2026. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Other entertainers on the Oct 9 line-up also got the audience moving at other venues, such as New Zealand art-rock band Split Enz at the Wharf Stage in Zone 1 and French music producer DJ Snake at the Barge Stage in Zone 1.

The F1 concerts continue on Oct 10 and 11 with their respective headliners – American rock band The Killers and American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey – slated to keep the party going.